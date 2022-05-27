Freedom Financial Network's Ralph L. Leung Named CFO of the Year at OnCon Icon Awards

Other honorees in the Top 100 CFOs include finance executives from Spotify, Stripe, Toast, Expedia, WeWork, Mass Mutual, Citizens Bank, HP, Lowes, Home Depot, Lululemon and Vizio

SAN MATEO, Calif. , May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Financial Network (FFN), a leading digital personal finance company, is pleased to announce that its Chief Financial Officer, Ralph L. Leung, was named CFO of the Year at the OnCon Icon Awards presented by OnConferences.

The peer-voted OnCon Icon Awards recognizes innovative CFOs who make a considerable impact on their current and previous organizations. It honors executives who exhibit exceptional leadership and who make strong contributions to their professional community through thought leadership. In addition to the CFO of the Year Award, others were recognized on lists of the Top 10, Top 50 and Top 100 CFOs .

"I'm so proud to be named CFO of the Year among this group of trailblazing professionals," said Leung. "It's a privilege to serve as CFO of a unique company like Freedom Financial Network. We have a 20-year track record of being a mission-driven business that delivers brighter financial futures to our clients, while developing innovative technology and diversified consumer finance products that perform well throughout economic cycles."

Leung joined FFN in November 2021, bringing more than 22 years of broad experience in financial technology and services, financial operations, investment banking and corporate strategy to the Company. In this role, he is helping to drive Freedom's strategy to transform the consumer finance industry by offering a digitally accelerated suite of consumer-centric personal finance products and services.

"Ralph is a talented and passionate leader who's made a profound impact on our organization," said Jeff Staley, Managing Partner of FFN. "We look forward to his contributions to our continued growth and success in the years to come."

Before joining Freedom Financial Network, Leung held CFO and other executive positions at venture-backed technology and fintech companies. Prior to that, he was a senior technology, fintech, and M&A investment banker at Morgan Stanley.

Recently, Freedom Financial Network was named to the 2022 Best Places to Work in the Bay Area list by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. Earlier this year, FFN was also named to Phoenix Business Journal's 2022 Healthiest Employers list and was the number one company in the Phoenix Business Journal's 2021 Best Places to Work.

About Freedom Financial Network

Freedom Financial Network is a leading digital personal finance company. We do what traditional banks don't: Put people first. Our solutions help everyday people get on, and stay on, the path to a brighter financial future, with innovative technology and personalized support. By leveraging proprietary data and analytics, our solutions are tailored for each step of a consumer's financial journey and include personal loans ( FreedomPlus ), home equity loans ( Lendage ), help with debt ( Freedom Debt Relief ), and even financial tools and education ( Bills.com ). Freedom Financial Network has more than 2,300 dedicated employees across California, Arizona and Texas and is recognized as a Best Place to Work .

