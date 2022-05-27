InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Move a Hospital Bed & IV Pole (ORC-147)

PITTSBURGH, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a surgical and supply technician and I thought there could be a better way to move a patient's hospital bed and IV pole," said an inventor, from Daytona Beach, Fla., "so I invented the CAM CLAMP. My design ensures that patients requiring IV poles could be more easily maneuvered in their hospital beds for surgery or tests."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to secure a mobile IV stand to a hospital bed. In doing so, it enhances safety and maneuverability within a medical facility. It also increases control and it eliminates the need to struggle when moving the bed and pole. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use and sanitize so it is ideal for medical facilities. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ORC-147, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp