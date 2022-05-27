Rally House Opens First Nebraska Store in Omaha Area

PAPILLION, Neb., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the opening of Rally House Shadow Lake, this locally motivated and family-owned sports and merchandise retailer officially plants itself in the Omaha market. This new Rally House location provides proud area fans with an extensive assortment of top-notch apparel and accessories. Customers will find an array of local merchandise alongside team gear for fan favorites like the Cornhuskers, Hawkeyes, and Chiefs.

Rally House is a specialty sports boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS teams. We also carry local novelties and regional-inspired apparel, gifts and food. With locations in the Midwest, South and Northeast, we bring stylish sports apparel and unique team gifts to cities where fans live, work and cheer. (PRNewswire)

Rally House is always eager to enter a new market because it allows the company to extend its reach and become a dependable source of local apparel and sports merch for a broader range of dedicated fans. "Seeing shoppers get pumped up when they find a jersey, hat, or something else they love is a joy to witness," describes District Manager Michael Martin. "Now, we get to see even more cheers of excitement at our new Rally House Shadow Lake location!"

Fans will easily find merchandise and apparel they're proud to show off when visiting Rally House Shadow Lake. At this store, patrons can shop official jerseys, stylish hats, stand-out accessories, and much more. Additionally, this location stocks distinguished brand names like New Era, Nike, and Mitchell & Ness to ensure quality and longevity.

Shoppers can look forward to exploring products for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Iowa Hawkeyes, Creighton Bluejays, Kansas City Chiefs, KC Royals, and many more teams. Visitors hoping to purchase eye-catching local apparel repping famous hometown businesses and themes will love the options available at Rally House Shadow Lake, especially items from the respected RALLY Brand™.

Rally House is determined to create an exceptional shopping environment for every patron. While Rally House Shadow Lake delivers phenomenal customer service, there's also a complete selection of products available online at www.rallyhouse.com. Plus, there are shipping options for every state.

Stay up-to-date on store news by visiting www.rallyhouse.com/rally-house-shadow-lake or follow Rally House Shadow Lake on Facebook (@RallyShadowLake) and Rally House on Instagram (@rally_house).

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 100+ locations across 13 states.

Media Contact:

Michael Martin, District Manager

mmartin@rallyhouse.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rally House