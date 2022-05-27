RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE IS SHORTLISTED AS 'CASINO OPERATOR OF THE YEAR' AMONG OTHER 'BEST OF' CATEGORIES AT THE SBC AWARDS NORTH AMERICA 2022

RSI also Nominated as 'Employer of the Year' 'Socially Responsible Leader of the Year' & 'Leader of the Year,' in Prestigious Recognition by Online Gaming Peers

CHICAGO, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), a leading online casino and sports betting company that operates the BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse brands, today announced that it has been named to the shortlist of nominees for the SBC Awards North America 2022. RSI has been recognized in the headline operator categories as 'Casino Operator of the Year,' 'Employer of the Year,' 'Socially Responsible Operator of the Year' and 'Leader of the Year.'

This recognition by SBC acknowledges and rewards the expertise and innovation of North America's leading operators in this fast growing, high-tech industry, who have exhibited excellence in the past year.

"We are incredibly honored to be shortlisted by the well-respected SBC Gaming media group, especially since their hand-selected judges, who represent the top leaders in the industry, recognized the quality of our company in multiple categories," said Richard Schwartz, CEO of RSI. "We are extremely proud of the nominations and especially honored to be recognized for our corporate commitment to responsible gambling and player safety."

The winners will be announced at a ceremony at Pier Sixty in Manhattan on July 14, 2022, in front of an audience of 600 senior executives from some of the industry's most successful companies.

The SBC Awards North America ceremony is the culmination of a week of events at the SBC Summit North America, the biggest conference and trade show for the sports betting and iGaming industries in the US and Canada.

About Rush Street Interactive

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in thirteen U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa, West Virginia, Arizona and Louisiana, as well as in the regulated international markets of Ontario, Canada and Colombia. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the 2021 SBC Latinoamérica Awards Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

