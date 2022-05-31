Digi-Key Electronics to Showcase Leading Automation & Control Products at Automate 2022

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, announced that it will attend Automate 2022, June 6-9, in Detroit.

Digi-Key Electronics (PRNewswire)

Automate show attendees should plan to visit Digi-Key's booth #5238 to talk with their automation & control experts and see featured demos from leading suppliers including Banner Engineering, Siemens, Schneider Electric and Sensata - Crydom.

"We're looking forward to showcasing leading automation & control products from several of the top manufacturers at this year's Automate show," said Eric Wendt, director – automation and electrical at Digi-Key. "Digi-Key carries products and solutions for virtually every application possible, which is just one of the many ways we're redefining high service distribution in the automation space."

Automate is North America's leading automation trade show and conference, with more than 20,000 attendees and 600 exhibitors, and is presented by the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), of which Digi-Key has been a member of since 2019.

Attendees can visit Digi-Key at booth #5238 and check out their exhibitor profile here. For more information about Digi-Key and to order from their product portfolio, please visit the Digi-Key website.

