Edifier's STAX Spirit S3 and NeoBuds Pro take 3 prestigious awards at the VGP 2022 awards

RICHMOND, BC, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The innovative and world-leading audio brand Edifier has picked up three awards at the prestigious Visual Grand Prix (VGP) 2022 in Japan: the brand new STAX Spirit S3 headphones were both a Gold Award and Special Prize Winner, whilst the NeoBuds Pro earbuds received the Grand Prize.

STAX SPIRIT S3 and NeoBuds Pro (PRNewswire)

Known as the "Oscar in the Audio Industry", the Japanese VGP Awards is the largest, most authoritative audio-visual awards in Asia. It is held on an annual-basis by Ongen Publishing Co., ltd., one of the most prominent publishing companies in Japan with an expertise in audio/visual related devices and state-of-art technologies. Launched in 1987, the awards bring together respected reviews from dozens of countries, all to offer an authoritative reference guide for ordinary consumers looking to make informed purchases. The VGPs are often recognized as the highest authority award in Asia's audiovisual industry and mark a significant recognition for Edifier's groundbreaking work in the industry.

"It's always an immense privilege to receive accolades for our products, but receiving awards such as these, from a panel as prestigious as that found at the VGP Awards, is truly rewarding. As a company, we work extremely hard to be at the forefront of the audio-visual industry and our designers, testers and staff are incredibly proud to be recognized for this; especially when it comes from one of the most well-respected awards around," said Stanley Wen, Edifier's CTO.

Amongst the winners was the brand new STAX Spirit S3, Edifier's first premium Hi-Fi headphone designed for audiophiles and the first product in their new STAX Spirit product line – which revives the legendary 'Stax' name whilst achieving absolute audio fidelity suitable for Hi-Fi enthusiasts, music lovers, musicians and producers alike. The NeoBuds Pro similarly marks a significant innovation for Edifier; the buds were one of the first Hi-Res certified earbuds in the world and have garnered a sea of overwhelmingly positive reviews from respected press outlets and influencers.

The VGP awards recognize products that make a difference to the industry through state of the art technology and design; Edifier strives for excellence, pushing the boundaries and leading by innovation to ensure people can enjoy the best premium quality audio for personal entertainment and professional use. After another successful year at the ceremony, Edifier will continue to produce an award-winning range of products.

About Edifier

Edifier specializes in premium sound systems that showcase technological innovation and design elegance, which deliver outstanding audio experiences through a wide range of headphones, speakers and music systems, for personal entertainment and professional excellence. Established in May 1996 in Beijing, China, Edifier is the brainchild of a small group of enterprising music lovers. Guided by the principle "a passion for sound" over the past two decades, Edifier has emerged as a world-class designer and manufacturer of award-winning sound systems. Today, Edifier serves music lovers worldwide through their distributors in over 70 countries, with operations in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific regions.

Media Contact

Cedric Liu

Edifier International Limited

zy_liu@edifier.com

+86 (010) 8267 6888 ext 262

(PRNewsfoto/Edifier) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Edifier