JPAR® - REAL ESTATE RECOGNIZES PT50 TOP 500 AGENTS

FRISCO, Texas, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JPAR® – Real Estate, America's #1 fastest-growing, 100% commission brokerage is proud to recognize PT50 annual award winners. The PT50 annual awards program seeks to recognize top residential agents for excellence in sales, community service and industry involvement.

"As our organization continues to grow, we are very pleased to see so many of JPAR® sales professionals earn this impressive recognition, said Mark Johnson, President, JPAR® - Real Estate."The JPAR® - Real Estate platform provides industry-leading marketing, technology and training and it empowers our sales professionals to deliver on our unique value proposition to their customers," added Johnson.

The PT50 annual recognition program is uniquely designed to bring together agents that are industry and community leaders with diverse backgrounds, interests, experiences, and areas of expertise. In addition, they each have a proven track record for providing exceptional service and getting results for their clients.

About JPAR® - Real Estate: JPAR® - Real Estate and JPAR® Franchising is a full-service real estate brokerage and franchise platform offering a highly competitive transaction fee-based model and agent-centric culture. The JPAR® platform provides agents 7 day-per-week broker support, physical office locations, a comprehensive tech stack and open architecture, physical office locations, marketing, lead generation, training, coaching, mentoring and agent health care. The company boasts more than 3,300 agents operating in 65 offices across 26 states and closes more than $8B annually in sales volume.

