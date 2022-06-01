Costco Wholesale Corporation Adds Nerivio® to Its Member Prescription Program

Nerivio is the First Migraine Treatment Device Offered to Costco Prescription Program Members

NETANYA, Israel and MONTCLAIR, N.J., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Theranica , a prescribed digital therapeutics company developing advanced electroceuticals for migraine and other pain conditions, today announced that the Costco Members Prescription Program (CMPP) is now offering Theranica's FDA-cleared flagship product Nerivio® at an exclusive rate to Costco Members, marking the first time a migraine treatment device is offered to CMPP members.

Nerivio is an FDA-cleared, prescribed, smartphone-controlled, drug-free wearable device for the treatment of episodic and chronic migraine in individuals aged 12 and older. Worn on the upper arm at the onset of a migraine attack, Nerivio alleviates migraine headache and associated symptoms by utilizing remote electrical neuromodulation to trigger an endogenous analgesic mechanism, known as conditioned pain modulation. Clinical studies have shown Nerivio to be as effective as standard of care pharmacological options and can be used as a standalone treatment or in combination with existing treatments.

"This collaboration with Costco is a major step in helping us bring effective drug-free migraine relief to the millions of teens and adults in need," said Alon Ironi, CEO of Theranica. "With its outstanding direct-to-customer policy, Costco is giving millions of under-insured and non-insured people affordable access to top quality prescription therapies, offering Nerivio as a first-line therapy. Moreover, the CMPP website helps members quickly receive a Nerivio prescription online, via a telemedicine consultation with a trained provider."

The CMPP is a drug discount program that provides Costco members and their dependents the ability to obtain lower prices on prescription medications at participating pharmacies. All Costco members now gain access to Nerivio at an exclusive price, following a prescription from their health care provider or via a telemedicine consultation, and fulfilled by Miller's Pharmacy online. Controlled by a smartphone app, Nerivio allows patients to treat their migraine attacks and monitor their results through a built-in migraine diary that is easily shared with healthcare providers for improved disease management.

"Tens of millions of Americans suffer from migraine and offering Nerivio to CMPP members supports our mission of providing safe, effective and clinically-validated relief to as many people as possible," said Jen Stanton, Executive Director of Market Access at Theranica. "We are hopeful this will serve as a source of inspiration for other large retailers to bridge the gap between their customers and the effective migraine treatment they need."

About Theranica

Theranica is a prescribed digital therapeutics company dedicated to creating effective, safe, affordable, low-side effect therapies for idiopathic pain conditions. The company's award-winning flagship product, Nerivio®, is the first FDA-cleared smartphone-controlled prescribed wearable device for acute treatment of migraine, and already serves over 30,000 people with migraine in the USA, including adolescents and veterans. Theranica is expanding its proprietary technology to develop solutions for additional idiopathic pain conditions. Nerivio has received FDA authorization and CE mark for use in acute treatment of episodic and chronic migraine in adult and adolescent patients.

