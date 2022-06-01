eVisit Names Sachin Agrawal as President to Drive Continued Growth

Industry veteran brings nearly two decades of success scaling healthcare technology companies

PHOENIX, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eVisit, the leading enterprise care delivery platform built for modern health systems and hospitals, today announced it has named industry leader Sachin Agrawal as its company president.

Agrawal has nearly two decades of experience leading successful healthcare technology companies. Most recently, he served as president of strategy and corporate development at RLDatix, a leader in the emerging healthcare governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) space. Under Agrawal's leadership, the company grew from 136 employees to more than 1,500 employees supporting 5,500 unique customers across 26 countries. Agrawal was also the chief architect behind a multi-company acquisition strategy across four years that contributed nearly $2 billion of enterprise value to RLDatix.

"Sachin brings a great depth of experience in the healthcare and technology sectors that is crucial to our next growth stage and our aim to make eVisit the market-defining care delivery platform for remote, virtual care for the U.S. healthcare system," said Bret Larsen, CEO of eVisit. "During his career, Sachin has been asked to aggressively address new markets, build growth strategies, and retain clients. His proven track record in scaling healthtech businesses has been tremendous, and we're excited to add his expertise and remarkable skill set to the executive team guiding eVisit's future."

Agrawal will build upon the recent momentum eVisit has achieved in the remote, virtual care space. eVisit was recognized as the sole Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Virtual Care Platforms in Digital Health, Q1 2021 report, as well as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner 2020 Guide for Virtual Care Solutions. The seven-year-old company experienced significant revenue growth across the past several years, and Inc. Magazine recognized eVisit as one of America's fastest-growing companies in 2021, ranking 2,300 on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list.

"eVisit's goal of supporting hospitals, health systems and other healthcare delivery organizations in simplifying their delivery of care is one that personally resonates with me and drew me to the company," said Agrawal. "I'm excited to be part of an organization that is addressing social determinants of health and ensuring that everyone has fair and equitable access to the healthcare system."

eVisit is the only end-to-end, fully integrated, enterprise care delivery platform built for health systems and hospitals. It delivers innovative consumer experiences in care navigation, care delivery, and care engagement, improving margins at scale without sacrificing quality. eVisit works seamlessly across enterprise service lines and departments to improve outcomes, reduce costs, and boost revenue. Based in Phoenix, Ariz., eVisit helps healthcare organizations, including the largest systems in the U.S., innovate and succeed in today's changing healthcare market. eVisit is the only Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Virtual Care Platforms in Digital Health, Q1 2021, and is a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® 2020 Market Guide for Virtual Care. Get your complimentary copy of the Forrester Report here and the Gartner Report here . For more information, visit evisit.com .

