Staffbase Acquires a Majority Stake in dirico, Expanding Communications Planning Capabilities

CHEMNITZ, Germany and KOBLENZ, Germany and NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffbase, a leading provider of employee communications management platforms, continues to expand its product portfolio announcing today the company has acquired a majority stake in 247GRAD Labs GmbH, the software company behind dirico, a leading content collaboration platform. dirico's platform allows companies to plan, create, publish, and analyze their content in marketing, internal and external communication.

"Communication has never been more important for companies. By combining dirico's planning solution with Staffbase's employee communications management platform, we will be able to offer a complete solution for communication teams, one that will elevate internal and external corporate communication," said Dr. Martin Böhringer, CEO and co-founder of Staffbase.

Sascha Böhr, CEO and founder of dirico, said, "Staffbase and dirico share the same vision - to transform the way companies plan, create, and publish content for all their stakeholders. Together we can achieve our goal of becoming the leading content collaboration platform and operating system for marketing, external and internal comms teams all around the world! Staffbase's success story, founders and business perspective impressed me a lot. Maybe one of the most important aspects was the cultural fit of our two companies."

dirico will be gradually integrated into the Staffbase platform but can still be purchased as a standalone product. Böhr will join Staffbase's product organization as VP Planning & Collaboration and will be responsible for the new dirico-based product line "Staffbase Communications Control".

dirico brings approximately 60 employees and more than 150 customers, such as Union Investment and Birkenstock, to Staffbase. As a result, Staffbase's headcount is now more than 700 with the company offering its employee communication management services to more than 2,000 customers worldwide. Joint customers like BMW Group and Lufthansa Cargo are already use cases for successful product integration.

"With Staffbase, we have been able to establish a strong communications hub for all employees at Lufthansa Cargo. The integration of dirico into Staffbase means that we can work more efficiently because internal and external communications are now planned on the same platform. This enables us to better cope with the complexity of today's corporate communications," said Jacqueline Casini, Global Head of Communications, Marketing & Corporate Responsibility at Lufthansa Cargo AG.

dirico Co-founder and CTO Thorsten Zeutzheim concludes that after extensive consideration, they have now found a partner in Staffbase "who shares our DNA, not only providing us with capital, but above all strategically pursues the same goals. Staffbase's vision is 'communication moves people', and we can identify with that one hundred percent."

About dirico & 247GRAD Labs

Content collaboration platform dirico is used by corporate communications, marketing teams, corporate newsrooms, and agencies. With the software-as-a-service solution (SaaS), companies can transform their communications strategy into practice. It enables cross-departmental and cross-location planning of all communication measures in a digital editorial calendar. Directly within the dirico platform, social media managers can publish this content on networks such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, and LinkedIn as well as on channels for internal communication, e.g., via Staffbase. dirico is a product created by 247GRAD Labs GmbH, a software company based in Koblenz, Germany. It was founded in 2012 by Sascha Böhr and employs more than 60 people.

About Staffbase

Staffbase is a high-growth, deeply experienced provider of employee communications management platforms for enterprise companies. The mobile compatibility of the company's platform allows employers to securely reach their employees everywhere with reduced complexity — whether in the office, at home, on the factory floor, or on the road. Staffbase solutions give employees greater access to the corporate information that's relevant to them, along with tools for the modern digital workplace, including existing intranets. With headquarters in Chemnitz, Germany, and offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Calgary, Cologne, Dresden, Helsinki, Kelowna, London, Melbourne, Montreal, Munich, New York City, and Vancouver, Staffbase provides branded solutions for more than 2,000 leading companies worldwide who are transforming their employee communications, including Adidas, Audi, Paulaner, Spark Power, UC Health, US LBM, and Vestas. Staffbase has received the 2021 Global Employee App Choice Award and 2022 Choice Award for Intranet and Employee Experience Platforms from ClearBox Consulting.

