Wild Florida thrilled to announce albino alligator eggs!

KENANSVILLE, Fla., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wild Florida is the only attraction in the world with a successful albino alligator breeding program. Earlier this week, a batch of nine eggs were discovered inside the albino alligator exhibit inside Wild Florida's Gator Park. The eggs will go into incubation, where the Croc Squad will care and monitor them until they hatch in 60 to 90 days.

(PRNewsfoto/Wild Florida) (PRNewswire)

"I can't believe this is our fourth batch of eggs from our superstar albino alligator couple Blizzard and Snowflake. We're so blessed to be able to share these one-of-a-kind animals with the world," says Sam Haught, co-owner and co-founder of Wild Florida.

The average incubation period for alligator eggs is a little over two months, depending on the temperature of the nest. The nine eggs were collected on May 17 by members of Wild Florida's Croc Squad and placed in an incubator. The eggs were moved from their original nest so the eggs could be in a controlled environment with a stable temperature to ensure the eggs hatch later this summer. 28-year-old female Snowflake and 17-year-old male Blizzard are both full albino alligators, and these nine eggs are the fourth set of albino alligators eggs laid at an attraction in the world.

"Blizzard and Snowflake continue to do amazing things and produce some of the most incredible alligators the world has seen. We are so lucky to work with them!," says Andrew Gilhouly, a member of the Wild Florida Croc Squad.

Admission to Wild Florida's Gator Park is only $12 for adults, and Florida residents receive admission for only $7 year-round. Admission to the Gator Park is free for any guest who purchases a ticket to Wild Florida's Drive-thru Safari Park, goes on an airboat tour, or experiences an animal encounter. Guests can receive free Gator Park admission with a small cash donation to the Wild Florida scholarship fund during Gator Week, May 23 through May 28. Learn more about Wild Florida's offerings at WildFL.com .

Wild Florida Airboats, Drive-thru Safari & Gator Park, which opened on Lake Cypress in Kenansville in 2010, focuses on educating individuals on Central Florida's natural resources. The Wild Florida team is dedicated to protecting, conserving, and enhancing Florida's diverse ecosystem to ensure that future generations can enjoy the wonders of wild, native Florida.

