5WPR Expands Pet PR Practice to Offer Pet Influencer Services

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the expansion of its dedicated pet PR practice, offering strategic pet parent and pet influencer programs.

As an extension of 5WPR's consumer products division, the pet PR team specializes in educating and inspiring pet parents to find the best solutions and products for their pet family members.

"With millions of pets being adopted in the past year, we've seen an increase in pet influencers flooding social feeds, and more brands than ever before are rolling out products and services for some of the most beloved members of the family," said 5WPR CEO, Dara A. Busch. "We believe there are fantastic opportunities for brands to partner with pet-fluencers, and our team is eager to work alongside this emerging community."

5WPR's pet services clients have included leading doggy-daycare and boarding services, CBD-infused treats for pets, as well as an innovative pet wellness platform that virtually connects pet owners to a marketplace of licensed veterinary professionals for video, chat and phone appointments.

5W Public Relations excels in the storytelling behind consumer products and partnering with brands to engage with the consumer meaningfully. PR services offered to consumer goods clients include messaging and positioning, media relations, influencer relations, product launches, new market expansion campaigns, executive visibility programs, fundraising announcements, content creation, sponsorships/partnerships, digital media campaigns, thought leadership and speaking opportunities.

