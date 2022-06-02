CAAFI BIENNIAL GENERAL MEETING: "Delivering on Sustainability and Transparency via Innovative Mechanisms"

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam Klauber, World Energy vice president of sustainability and environmental society and governance (ESG), to participate on a panel titled "Delivering on Sustainability and Transparency via Innovative Mechanisms" during the CAAFI® Biennial General Meeting (CBGM).





Who: Adam Klauber, vice president, sustainability and ESG, World Energy, a carbon-net-zero solutions provider and the world's first and North America's only commercial-scale Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) producer. What: Klauber will participate as a panelist on "Delivering on Sustainability and Transparency via Innovative Mechanisms," which will delve into the challenges the industry faces in ensuring fuel sustainability. It will also cover how to ensure the transparent tracking of low-carbon fuel emissions credits. Klauber will discuss the challenges we see in the marketplace and how we propose addressing them through a digital chain of custody tools and better access to sustainability documentation. The CBGM connects Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) stakeholders across global industries and sectors and provides a venue to share information and showcase technologies. CAAFI is a public-private partnership of airlines, aircraft and engine manufacturers, energy producers, researchers, international participants, and U.S. government agencies that aims to promote the development and deployment of SAF. Where: CAAFI Biennial General Meeting Yours Truly Hotel 1143 New Hampshire Ave. NW Washington, D.C. 20037 When: Thursday, June 2, 2022 4:10 p.m. - 5:10 p.m. EST Why: Klauber will share the value of using innovative mechanisms that transfer value from one participant in the SAF supply chain to another. Book-and-claim models, energy certificate transfer system, and SAF environmental attribute registries, these different transfer values will be discussed. Discussions will include: · In what frameworks (producers, suppliers, airlines, third parties) this might be used · The difficulties, progress, and additional challenges associated · The work which might still be needed to make these transfer values successful

Speaker Biography

Klauber joined World Energy after more than 18 years of experience developing sustainability solutions. At RMI (formerly Rocky Mountain Institute) he co-founded the Sustainable Aviation Buyer's Alliance (SABA) with the Environmental Defense Fund. He was the chief architect of the Sustainable Aviation Fuel certificate (SAFc) concept, a first-of-its-kind market instrument to address Scope 3 (indirect) emissions in the supply chain. The SAFc project is a collaboration between RMI, the World Economic Forum, and PwC under the Clean Skies for Tomorrow Program with contributions from stakeholders across the air transport value chain. Before ICF, Klauber led the FAA's high-performance sustainable building team for 80 NextGEN navigation facilities. He began his federal service as a Presidential Management Fellow for the U.S. Department of Transportation Volpe Center. Klauber has also consulted for IDEO Inc., designing electric vehicle prototypes. He holds a Master of Public Administration in Environmental Science and Policy from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Arts in English from Hobart College.

About Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Neat SAF is a 100 percent sustainable fuel made entirely of renewable resources and contains no fossil-based feedstock. It is not co-processed with fossil fuel in traditional oil refineries, and its carbon attributes comply with all state and U.S. federal regulations for advanced biofuels. Its lifecycle carbon emissions are currently up to 85 percent lower than conventional jet fuel. It is currently approved at a 50/50 blend level with conventional jet fuel for commercial use. World Energy is collaborating with other industry leaders to gain approval for pure 100 percent renewable SAF use in regular commercial aviation to enable a future of carbon net-zero fossil-free flight. SAF allows aviation to be powered by the sun's energy, captured by organic materials, and converted into high-energy-density liquid fuels.

About World Energy

World Energy is a low-carbon solutions provider focused on helping the world's leading companies make their carbon net-zero commitments real. The company is delivering ever better solutions at an ever-greater scale to efficiently cut, accurately account, and transparently report carbon emissions reductions in operations based in air and on water, rail, and road. Founded on Earth Day in Boston in 1998, the company has been commercializing, producing, and distributing low-carbon fuels for over two decades. www.worldenergy.net.

