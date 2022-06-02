ENSV Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Enservco Corporation Securities Fraud Lawsuit

BENSALEM, Pa., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Enservco Corporation ("Enservco" or the "Company") (NYSE: ENSV).

Class Period: May 13, 2021 – April 18, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 19, 2022

Investors suffering losses on their Enservco investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Enservco had defective disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (2) as a result, there were errors in Enservco's financial statements relating to, inter alia, its transactions with Cross River Partners and accounting for ERCs; (3) accordingly, the Company would need to restate certain of its financial statements and delay the filing of its 2021 annual report with the SEC; (4) the Company downplayed the true scope and severity of its financial reporting issues; (5) accordingly, the Company could not file its delayed 2021 annual report with the SEC within its initially represented timeline; and (6) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

