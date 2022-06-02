ISO Certifies Fireblocks in Cloud, Privacy and Security

Fireblocks becomes first crypto tech company to achieve certifications in all three categories

(PRNewsfoto/Fireblocks) (PRNewswire)

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fireblocks (www.fireblocks.com), the award-winning provider of digital asset and crypto technology, announced today that they have been certified by the International Organization for Standards (ISO) in the categories of security (ISO 27001), cloud (ISO 27017) and privacy (ISO 27018).

Based in Geneva, Switzerland, the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is a non-profit organization that creates and publishes standards in a variety of fields, ranging from information technology to fluid dynamics and nuclear energy. The organization is home to 162 members, each of whom is the only representative for their particular region. As the world's largest developer and publisher of standards, ISO plays a critical role in facilitating agreement among individual standards developers, by disseminating the progress achieved by local developers in one's home country to further the goal of standardization.

Fireblocks ISO 27001 certification came after an extensive external audit of the company's information security management system (ISMS) for development and maintenance of their cloud-based platform, product and IT infrastructure. Now certified in cloud, privacy and security, this accreditation makes Fireblocks the only crypto tech company to achieve all three certifications. These certifications give Fireblocks' customers the confidence that their products and services are upholding the highest standards of security and privacy.

"We are extremely proud that we have secured not one, but three ISO certifications in the areas of cloud, privacy, and security," said Oded Blatman, CIO & CISO at Fireblocks. "Here at Fireblocks, we pride ourselves on establishing a foundation that continually strives to enhance the user experience. Fireblocks was developed with cutting-edge technology to help businesses overcome operational and security challenges, and we place a premium on privacy and security when it comes to cloud services. This is a tremendous certification for Fireblocks in terms of championing growing infrastructures, and we're excited for what's ahead."

Recently, Fireblocks launched a new Web3 Engine, an enterprise-grade platform for businesses to build Web3 products and services. Through Fireblocks' robust suite of tools, DeFi, GameFi and NFT developers can leverage the same secure infrastructure trusted by today's largest financial companies to implement direct custody of millions of end-user wallets. Companies can also access Fireblocks' tokenization engine to manage the full lifecycle. of whitelisting, minting, burning, and token transfers, including NFT and gaming assets from top blockchains with EVM and non-EVM compatibilities.

View Certification Diplomas here https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1vU3yhCmEYFcmT3tiKcbTsaX0tsVrRITd?usp=sharing

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is an enterprise-grade platform delivering a secure infrastructure for moving, storing, and issuing digital assets. Fireblocks enables exchanges, lending desks, custodians, banks, trading desks, and hedge funds to securely scale digital asset operations through the Fireblocks Network and MPC-based Wallet Infrastructure. Fireblocks serves over 1200 financial institutions, has secured the transfer of over $2 trillion in digital assets and has a unique insurance policy that covers assets in storage & transit. Some of the biggest trading desks have switched to Fireblocks because it's the only solution that CISOs and Ops Teams both love. For more information, please visit www.fireblocks.com .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Chi Zhao, CEO, Hokku PR

fireblocks@hokkupr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fireblocks