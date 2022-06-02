Lung Cancer Mutation Consortium Sites Initiate LEADER Trial

First Sites Initiated for Trial Enrollment to Inform Neoadjuvant Targeted Therapy Options for Lung Cancer Patients

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lung Cancer Mutation Consortium (LCMC), facilitated by the Lung Cancer Research Foundation (LCRF), announces the initiation of trial sites at USC Norris Cancer Center, University of California-Davis, University of Michigan, and University of Washington for its fourth study, LCMC4 Evaluation of Actionable Drivers in EaRly Stage Lung Cancer (LEADER), examining targeted drugs given as single agents and combinations as neoadjuvant therapies matched to specific genetic mutations.

Lung Cancer Mutation Consortium (PRNewswire)

The LEADER trial, together with matched industry-sponsored therapeutic trials, aims to develop data that will support oncologists in their targeted treatment planning for cancer patients prior to surgery by screening for eleven actionable driver mutations in patients. The trial is now open for enrollment and is expected to include more than twenty trial sites, with investigators from across the country.

"This effort is an important next step to expand the benefits of targeted treatment to patients with early-stage lung cancers. Comprehensive genomic profiling offers critical insights that allow oncologists to select the best treatments for each individual person. We are eager to see how the results of this study can impact patient care," says Mark G. Kris, MD, Attending Physician, Thoracic Oncology Service, Department of Medicine at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and one of the investigators of the LEADER trial.

Additionally, a new "Trial in Progress" abstract will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2022 Annual Meeting on Monday, June 6 by Dr. Kris and Boris Sepesi, M.D., F.A.C.S., Associate Professor, Department of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery, Division of Surgery, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Principal Investigator of the LEADER Trial. They will detail LEADER's primary objective of determining the proportion of resectable NSCLC patients within the trial who possess actionable oncogenic drivers. Results from comprehensive genetic profile testing will inform the LEADER trial sites on their selection of neoadjuvant therapy and enrollment onto independent therapeutic trials with genomically matched neoadjuvant treatment, standard therapies, or other trials if no driver is detected. To access the abstract (Abstract TPS8596), go to meetinglibrary.asco.org.

Patients with early-stage lung cancers who are interested in participating in the LCMC LEADER trial should discuss the study with their oncologist to determine eligibility and the process for enrollment.

To learn more about LCRF and its grants program, visit www.lcrf.org

To learn more about LCMC and the LEADER trial, visit LCRF.org/LCMC4

About the Lung Cancer Research Foundation (LCRF)

The Lung Cancer Research Foundation® (LCRF) is the leading nonprofit organization focused on funding innovative, high-reward research with the potential to extend survival and improve quality of life for people with lung cancer. LCRF's mission is to improve lung cancer outcomes by funding research for the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cure of lung cancer. To date, LCRF has funded 394 research grants, totaling nearly $39 million, the highest amount provided by a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding lung cancer research. For more information, visit lcrf.org.

About the Lung Cancer Mutation Consortium (LCMC)

Focused on deepening our understanding of the genetic changes that underlie lung cancers and on improving outcomes in patients whose tumors harbor these oncogenic drivers, the Lung Cancer Mutation Consortium (LCMC) is an association of more than twenty U.S. cancer centers. Through the testing of tumor tissues to uncover genetic changes, LCMC investigators match patients with targeted drugs and clinical trials designed to change the practice of thoracic oncology. The Lung Cancer Research Foundation coordinates and supports the activities of the LCMC. LCMC is a unique model that brings together advocacy, academic, and industry partners in a collaborative setting. This strategy streamlines research efforts, cuts cost and delays, facilitates connections with the lung cancer and advocacy communities, and brings us closer to the goal of precision medicine where therapies are matched to the specific needs of each person with lung cancer.

Contact:

Sheila Sullivan

Sr. Director, Marketing & Communications, LCRF

ssullivan@lcrf.org

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lung Cancer Research Foundation