TOSTITOS® TEAMS UP WITH DAN LEVY TO ENSURE FANS DON’T MISS THE GOOD STUFF THIS SUMMER

Brand launches campaign to help consumers avoid FOMO with limited-edition "No Mo' FOMO" chip kit and unique Snapchat lens

PLANO, Texas, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than two years of missing out on many get togethers, we're all ready to get out there and live our best lives. But summer fun can also lead to FOMO: the "Fear of Missing Out." To ensure this doesn't happen Tostitos has again teamed up with actor Dan Levy with its newest campaign: "Don't Miss the Good Stuff."

The campaign, which drops today (see here) highlights good things that happen when you are around the Tostitos chip and dip bowl with friends. In the commercial, Levy misses out on a few milestone moments that his friends experience because he steps away from the Tostitos – from a baby's first steps to a proposal – until finally he refuses to miss any more fun by staying close to the Tostitos chips and dip.

"I had a great time working with Tostitos last year. It's a really fun and supportive team," said Levy. "So, when they asked me back this year for their new campaign, it was a no brainer."

Campaign Ensures Consumers Don't Miss Out

Tostitos has introduced a new party game on Snapchat called "FOMO or F No!" – using chips as the cards. The new interactive Snapchat lens uses augmented reality to display a different trend on top of your chip each time you hold one up to your phone. The game will feature trends such as Frosted Tips, Switch to a Flip Phone, Pineapple on Pizza, and Face Tattoos. Consumers will then have to decide if they would fear missing out on the trend or if it's one they were happy to skip.

Tostitos has also partnered with the MTV Movie & TV Awards to make sure no one has FOMO during their watch parties. A never- before-seen commercial will air during the show that shows MTV celebrities Josh Horowitz, Mark Long and Nia Moore making memories of their own by playing "FOMO or F No!" in the greenroom. The game will also be featured on the pre-show red carpet and the show's social channels. Be sure to grab your Tostitos and some friends and tune in on Sunday, June 5.

Tostitos is also releasing a new No Mo' FOMO chip kit so consumers never have to miss out on delicious flavors. This limited-edition kit includes three of Tostitos' most-popular flavors: Hint of Spicy Queso, Hint of Guacamole and Habanero. Packaged inside an interactive box with Tostitos' new signature sound and lighting, this limited-time offering takes any moment up a notch— and brings together all your favorite flavors in one place. Consumers have a chance to get their hands on one of these limited-edition kits by keeping an eye out for an "unboxing" video during the summer months on Tostitos' Instagram and commenting with their favorite Tostitos flavor.

"Tostitos aims to help foster the amazing moments that happen around the Tostitos chip and dip bowl – and who better than Dan Levy to depict how we all feel if we miss something memorable when we are amongst loved ones," said Anya Schmidt, marketing senior director, Frito-Lay North America. "From festive flavors to new games, this campaign is all about giving Tostitos fans new reasons to enjoy their time with friends – and never miss out on the good stuff."

For more details on Don't Miss the Good Stuff, the Snapchat game, how to get your hands on a No Mo' FOMO chip kit, and all things Tostitos, head to www.tostitos.com or follow Tostitos on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

