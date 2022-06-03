BRING OUT YOUR BARBECUES FOR SUTTER HOME'S 32nd ANNUAL BUILD A BETTER BURGER RECIPE CONTEST

Contestants to compete for $25,000 grand prize in national championship cook-off in Napa Valley this October

ST. HELENA, Calif., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sutter Home Family Vineyards is calling all burger enthusiasts for its 32nd annual Build a Better Burger National Recipe Contest® – the nation's longest-running burger contest – for a chance to win the $25,000 grand prize. Sutter Home invites home cooks and grill masters alike to enter their winning burger recipes and wine pairings now through July 25, 2022. Semifinalists will face off at one of five regional tailgate party cook-offs prior to MLB games taking place in August and September. Finalists will compete at a live cook-off in Napa Valley on October 7 at the historic Sutter Home Inn in St. Helena, California. Only one winner will come home with the enviable $25,000 grand prize that drives thousands of recipe entries throughout the year. Contestants are encouraged to peruse the more than 9,000-recipe Burger Base for inspiration and enter their winning recipes at buildabetterburgercontest.com.

As the 32nd annual contest kicks off, Sutter Home congratulates the 31st annual Build a Better Burger grand prize winner Brooke Lewis-Slamkova of Winder, Georgia for her inventive Luscious Peach & Pork Burger, paired with Sutter Home Sauvignon Blanc. Upon her crowning, Lewis-Slamkova exclaimed, "I'm overwhelmed with how excited I am. My students are going to be so proud of me and that makes me super happy." Lewis-Slamkova set out to craft a burger that highlighted the three most deliciously famous crops in her region: peaches, pork and Vidalia onions – all artfully incorporated to create an award-winning burger. When asked what elevated her burger, Lewis-Slamkova responded, "The pork! I always like to highlight our family and friends who are local farmers. We all look out for each other." The 31st annual contest finalists turned up the heat as well with their mouth-watering burger recipes ranging from a French onion soup burger developed by Melissa Bennett to a white barbecue sauced burger crafted by Michaela Rosenthal.

"We at Sutter Home are ecstatic to welcome the 32nd year of this competition which inspires passion, creativity and a shared love of Sutter Home Family Vineyards," said Jennifer Hohman, director of marketing for Sutter Home. "Sutter Home was founded nearly 75 years ago and has grown to what it is today by honoring valuable traditions that fuel meaningful connections among family and friends like our Build a Better Burger Recipe Contest."

Like Sutter Home Family Vineyards, Build a Better Burger is an American tradition and the embodiment of the American dream. To learn more about the contest and access past recipes along with wine pairing suggestions, visit www.sutterhome.com.

About Sutter Home

When the Trinchero family bought the Sutter Home Winery in 1948, they had vision, passion and a keen insight into consumer tastes. In the early 1970s, Sutter Home revolutionized the way Americans enjoyed wine when it created the first-ever White Zinfandel, introducing a new, sweeter style of wine—along with several other crowd-pleasing varietals—at an affordable price. By the 1980s and 1990s, Sutter Home became a household name as the second largest independent, family-owned winery in the United States. In 2005, the winery was the first to produce the groundbreaking single-serve, 187mL package in lightweight plastic bottles. Today, Sutter Home continues to reflect the evolution of its consumers, offering 24 different varietals in 750mL, 187mL and 1.5L bottles, plus 500mL Tetra Pak® packages. For more information visit www.SutterHome.com.

Social Media

Facebook: @SutterHome

Instagram: @SutterHomeWines

Pinterest: @SutterHome

Twitter: @SutterHome

Sutter Home logo (PRNewswire)

2021 Grand Prize Winner: Luscious Peach & Pork Burger paired with Sutter Home Sauvignon Blanc (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sutter Home Family Vineyards