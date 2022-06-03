JIM HENSON'S FAMILY HUB LAUNCHES KIDS SAFE CHANNEL ON YOUTUBE

New YouTube Channel Features Clips and Full Episodes from The Jim Henson Company's Extensive Library of Beloved and Popular Children's Titles

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Henson's Family Hub, The Jim Henson Company's online community for celebrating, supporting and connecting all kinds of families, has launched a new YouTube channel featuring full episodes, fun clips, weekly updates, and more. This kids safe channel (/HensonFamilyHub) showcases popular and iconic titles from the Company's beloved catalog including Fraggle Rock, Sid the Science Kid, Word Party, Dinosaur Train, Splash and Bubbles, Pajanimals, The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss, and more.

The Jim Henson Company's popular series Pajanimals is just one of many new titles offering free full episodes on YouTube.com/HensonFamilyHub (PRNewswire)

"Jim Henson's Family Hub on YouTube provides the perfect place online for kids of all ages to enjoy the high-quality entertainment that has become synonymous with The Jim Henson Company," said Kerry Novick, Vice President of Global Distribution. "Parents can feel confident that these shows are appropriate for kids, as well as inspiring, engaging, and fun!"

About The Jim Henson Company

The Jim Henson Company has remained a leader in family entertainment for over 60 years and is recognized as an innovator in puppetry, animatronics, and digital animation. Henson's most recent television credits include Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, Harriet the Spy and Fraggle Rock: Rock On!, all for Apple TV+, Duff's Happy Fun Bake Time for discovery+, Earth to Ned for Disney+, and the Emmy Award-winning Netflix Original series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. The Company is currently in production on the Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio for Netflix and the feature film The Portable Door.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Jim Henson Company