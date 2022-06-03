PARLOUR PIZZA PRESENTS 1ST PARLOURPALOOZA 2022

Connecting the community through music and pizza to benefit USA Cares.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parlour Pizza, owned by Louisville-based hospitality group, Craft Culture Concepts, prepares to celebrate its first ParlourPalooza event on June 11, 2022, at the Jeffersonville, Indiana location from 11:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m. ParlourPalooza will feature a concert lineup of six performances, and 100 percent of ticket sales will benefit USA Cares and their mission to support our military personnel and their families.

USA Cares is honored to partner with Parlour Pizza on the ParlourPalooza concert series. These events are raising money to help veteran families in crisis and allow us to continue our mission of reducing the factors that contribute to veteran suicide," said Matt Castor, USA Cares Vice President of Outreach & Development.

USA Cares, a nonprofit organization headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, provides post-9/11 military veterans, service members, and their families with financial assistance and post-service skills training to create a foundation for long-term stability. Their services improve the quality of life for veterans and their families and reduce potential factors contributing to veteran suicide.

Tickets are on sale for $25 and can be purchased through the event portal on USA Cares' website. The first 100 ticketholders will receive a Limited-Edition Commemorative T-shirt, in addition to their concert admission.

ParlourPalooza's lineup includes Shane Dawson, JackNLindsey, Acquainted Strangers, The Skinny, The Leftovers, and Radiotronic.

Don Robinson, Managing Partner of Craft Culture Concepts, has been working closely with his Director of Marketing, Emily Kunkel, and the USA Cares team to create an unforgettable experience.

"We have dreamed of creating ParlourPalooza and are absolutely thrilled to see it finally come to life. More so, working with the USA Cares team has been nothing short of phenomenal as they are truly an organization that isn't afraid to do the necessary work to support our military, and ultimately our community," said Robinson.

For more information about ParlourPalooza, visit usacares.org.

About USA Cares

USA Cares (www.usacares.org) is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that addresses the critical and unmet needs of post-9/11 service members and their families by providing them with immediate financial and advocacy support in times of crisis. The non-profit organization strives to reach families at the earliest stage of intervention to prevent further financial distress and suffering. USA Cares has responded to over 112,375 requests for emergency financial help with millions of dollars in granted assistance. USA Cares' Combined Federal Campaign (CFC) number is 12359. To donate or to request assistance, please visit www.usacares.org .

About Craft Culture Concepts

Founded in Louisville, Kentucky in 2019, Craft Culture Concepts is a locally owned and operated hospitality group that brings restaurant ideas to life. Our brands consist of Parlour Pizza and Napa River Grill. For additional information about Craft Culture Concepts or our brands, please contact Emily Kunkel.

View original content:

SOURCE USA Cares