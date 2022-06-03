TuSimple to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple (Nasdaq: TSP), a global self-driving technology company based in San Diego, California, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences.

On Tuesday, June 7, 2022 , at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time , management will present in a fireside chat at the 6th Annual Needham Virtual Automotive Tech Conference.

On Tuesday, June 14, 2022 , at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time , management will virtually present in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference.

On Tuesday, June 21, 2022 , management will virtually participate in Credit Suisse 2022 Mobility Forum.

Management will be available for one-on-one or group meetings with institutional investors at all conferences above. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

About TuSimple

TuSimple is a global autonomous driving technology company headquartered in San Diego, California, with operations in Arizona, Texas, Europe, and China. Founded in 2015, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready, fully autonomous (SAE Level 4) driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks. TuSimple aims to transform the $4 trillion global truck freight industry through the company's leading AI technology, which makes it possible for trucks to drive safely autonomously, operate nearly continuously, and reduce fuel consumption by 10%+ relative to manually driven trucks. Global achievements include the world's first fully autonomous, 'driver-out' semi-truck run on open public roads, and development of the world's first Autonomous Freight Network (AFN). Visit us at www.tusimple.com .

