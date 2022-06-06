InventHelp Inventor Develops Uniform Pants for Law Enforcement Officers (DCD-142)

PITTSBURGH, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've been a law enforcement professional for over 30 years and I thought there could be a safe and convenient way to use the restroom without having to remove my uniform pants and utility belt," said an inventor, from Upper Marlboro, Md., "so I invented VERSATILITY UNIFORM PANTS. My design could save time and eliminate hassles, especially when using a public restroom facility."

The invention provides an improved design for uniform pants. In doing so, it eliminates the need to lower the pants when using the restroom. It also eliminates the need to remove a utility belt and ballistic vest. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical and versatile design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for law enforcement officers, security guards, members of the military, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

