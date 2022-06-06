Vulcan Cyber Named Winner of a Global InfoSec Awards at RSA Conference 2022

Company wins the "Next Gen Risk Management" category during the 10th Annual Global InfoSec Awards

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Cyber, developers of the cyber risk management platform for infrastructure, application, and cloud security, today announced the company has been recognized as a Next Gen Risk Management company in the 10th Annual Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine.

"We're proud to receive this coveted award from Cyber Defense Magazine and to be recognized during one of the industry's most impactful conferences," said Yaniv Bar-Dayan, CEO and cofounder of Vulcan Cyber. "Our team is dedicated to helping organizations manage and mitigate cyber risk across all digital surfaces, rather than blindly attending to vulnerabilities that don't present actual risk to their business. This recognition highlights our team's work in helping IT, security, cloud-native and business teams to work together to own and mitigate the cyber risk that threatens their business."

Recent Vulcan Cyber research revealed that 76% of companies have been impacted by IT unmitigated vulnerabilities but only 33% of the same security executives said their organizations consider risk-based vulnerability management to be very important. This is where Vulcan Cyber is filling a gap.

Vulcan Cyber delivers an end-to-end risk management platform which automates security tasks and allows disparate teams and tools to collaborate efficiently. The platform consolidates security data then provides a consolidated dashboard for security teams to see their unique risk. Then Vulcan Cyber is used to orchestrate and track mitigation campaigns in real time across all teams. Vulcan Cyber also integrates easily with all of a team's existing tools for vulnerability assessment, asset management, collaboration, ITSM, patch, cloud-native application development and more, acting as an umbrella to bring all these tools together to efficiently remediate vulnerabilities.

"Vulcan Cyber embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

The company is laser focused and committed to helping overworked and under-supported security teams measure and communicate cyber risk to deliver impactful cyber risk management programs. The platform consolidates all vulnerability and IT asset data and combines it with threat intelligence feeds, giving a single view into the organization's unique vulnerability risk in order to strategically prioritize which vulnerabilities could be the most harmful to the business and its digital assets.

About Vulcan Cyber

Vulcan Cyber has developed the industry's first cyber risk management platform, built to help businesses reduce cyber risk through measurable and efficient infrastructure, cloud and application security programs. The Vulcan platform orchestrates and tracks the cyber risk management and remediation lifecycle from scan to fix by prioritizing vulnerabilities, curating and delivering the best remedies, and automating mitigation processes through the last mile of remediation at scale. Vulcan Cyber is proud to offer Remedy Cloud and Vulcan Free as freemium SaaS solutions for IT security teams at businesses of all sizes. The unique capability of the Vulcan Cyber platform has garnered Vulcan Cyber recognition as a 2019 Gartner Cool Vendor and as a 2020 RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox finalist. https://vulcan.io

