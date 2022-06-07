Boréas Technologies Announces Four-Channel Haptic Driver with Integrated Sensing

The BOS0614 Targets Burgeoning Mobile Gaming and E-sports Market

BROMONT, QC and SAN JOSE, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the mobile gaming market poised for explosive growth, in particular E-sports, many semiconductor companies are racing to introduce the latest technologies to improve player experience.

As the demand for digital entertainment grows – particularly smartphone games – Boréas Technologies , a pioneer in ultra-low-power high definition (HD) piezo haptic semiconductors, has announced the release of the BOS0614 , a four-channel Piezo Haptic Driver with integrated sensing. The BOS0614 is based on Boréas' patented CapDrive ™ technology, which brings HD Haptic feedback and integrated force sensing to the smallest devices, while reducing power consumption.

The BOS0614 gives mobile gamers a competitive edge with its ultra-low latency. The technology also blends customizable haptics and force sensing, which translates into more immersive experiences.

The BOS0614 enters the market at an opportune time as mobile gaming is expected to hit USD $64 billion by 2026. Meanwhile, the global E-sports market is expected to reach USD $3.5 billion by 2027 , rising at a market growth of 21.3% CAGR. With this growth comes many key players in the market, including semiconductor giant Qualcomm , that are developing technologies that fuel immersive mobile gaming experiences.

"With the important E-sports growth we've seen in the last few years, phone OEMs are looking at ways to improve the gaming experience on smartphones," said Simon Chaput, CEO of Boréas, the first company to combine haptics with sensing technology. "Our latest technology, the BOS0614, allows OEMs to add gaming trigger buttons that improve the gamer performance. With touch sampling rate support up to 10 kHz, the gamer intent is transmitted to the game in less than 100 us - an improvement of more than 20X in input latency. Furthermore, the BOS0614 delivers low-latency customizable haptic feedback to each button to create the most immersive mobile gaming experience. The BOS0614 enables the kind of experience only the PlayStation 5 console controller was able to create before, but on a smartphone."

The BOS0614 features include:

Four-Channel 60 V CapDrive™ Piezo Driver

High Resolution Force Sensing

10 kSps Force Sampling Rate

100 μs Detection Latency

Zero Power Sensing for Wake-up

I3C/I 2 C digital communication interface

Deep FIFO

Waveform Synthesizer (WFS)

Small Solution Footprint

Boréas will provide demos of the BOS0614 during the Sensors Converge conference in San Jose, CA, June 27-29, booth #1548.

About Boréas Technologies

Named a top semiconductor company to watch in the EE Times Silicon 100 , Boréas Technologies Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company commercializing product-differentiating piezo IC platforms in consumer and industrial markets. With origins in research conducted at Harvard University, Boréas was founded in 2016 in Bromont, Québec. Its proprietary CapDrive™ technology platform—on which the company's ICs are based—is ideal for resource-constrained devices such as PC trackpads, smartwatches and fitness trackers, smartphones and gaming phones, game controllers, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

The Boréas logo is a registered trademark, and CapDrive is a trademark of Boréas Technologies Inc. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

