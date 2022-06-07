Just Play and The Toy Foundation Partner to Launch Blue and Yellow Special Edition Slinky® to Support the Ukrainian Community

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just Play, a leading global consumer products company, announced the release of a Ukraine Relief Special Edition Slinky® in partnership with The Toy Foundation (TTF) to provide humanitarian aid for Ukrainian children and families. The blue and yellow Slinky is available now at Amazon, Meijer, and other retailers for $5, with 100% of profits funding Ukraine relief efforts through TTF's Emergency Relief Fund.

"We are horrified by the unprovoked invasion in Ukraine, which has caused extreme destruction and chaos to innocent families," said Charlie Emby, Co-President of Just Play. "In partnering with The Toy Foundation, we proudly join the global toy industry in raising much-needed funds to provide aid and resources to the Ukrainian community, in particular the children who have been impacted by the devastation of war and deprived of the joys of childhood. We hope that by putting something as simple as a blue and yellow Slinky into the hands of Slinky fans everywhere, we can help ensure this crisis remains top of mind while providing additional support."

"At The Toy Foundation we aim to serve and support children everywhere with the benefits of play, especially those enduring incredible darkness across the country and globe," said Pamela Mastrota, Executive Director of The Toy Foundation. "We are working with the play community to create a greater impact for Ukrainians in need and thank Just Play for their partnership and generosity. The funds raised from every Slinky purchased will help transport and deliver food, toys, and other critical necessities to displaced Ukrainian children and families."

The Ukraine Relief Special Edition Slinky was created through Just Play Cares, the philanthropic branch of the company that was established to expand the company's charitable outreach to support families in need and child development programs.

The Toy Foundation (TTF) is a 501 (c)3 children's charity whose mission is to provide philanthropic support and the vital commodity of play to children and families in need, across the country and globe. TTF's donations represent the charitable works of TTF and the toy industry. Last year, TTF provided $360K in cash grants to nearly 4 million children severely impacted by the pandemic. Since its inception in 2003, TTF's signature Toy Bank has provided $225 million in toys to more than 26 million underserved children coping with serious illness, enduring temporary home placements in the foster care system, living with domestic violence, and/or dealing with natural disasters. TTF is also broadening its mission to provide grant funding to children's hospitals to encourage healing through play and to foster a diverse and inclusive culture and pipeline of talent for the toy industry.

Just Play is a passionate toy company and global leader across a broad range of children's consumer goods including figures, playsets, dolls, plush, role-play and dress-up. They create unique and innovative proprietary lines, as well as award-winning products based on popular children's entertainment brands with best-in-class licensing partners. Just Play was founded by two toy industry veterans, Charlie Emby and Geoffrey Greenberg, in 2010 and has risen to a top 10 toy company according to NPD for the past 5 years. To learn more about Just Play's products, please visit www.justplayproducts.com or follow the company on Instagram (@JustPlayProducts) or on Facebook (www.facebook.com/JustPlay).

