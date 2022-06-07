PANGAIA AND SPIBER RELEASE WORLD'S FIRST BIOFABRICATED HOODIE

THE ANNOUNCEMENT SIGNALS THE START OF A MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PANGAIA introduces the fourth capsule within PANGAIA Lab, a limited-edition sweatshirt made in partnership with biomaterials manufacturing group Spiber Inc., featuring breakthrough biotech Brewed Protein™ fibers and organic cotton. This capsule marks the first time a sweatshirt made from Brewed Protein fibers will be available worldwide for purchase and is the beginning of a multi-year agreement between PANGAIA and Spiber Inc.

PANGAIA Lab is the discovery platform within PANGAIA, bringing advanced technology to lifestyle goods, making it possible for people to wear the future, now. The partnership with Spiber Inc. was born through a mutual mission to find bio-based alternatives to fossil fuel and animal-derived fibers. PANGAIA Lab will work with Spiber Inc. to integrate the groundbreaking Brewed Protein fibers into new products starting with the limited-edition sweatshirt.

"Spiber's Brewed Protein fibers will disrupt the way we create fabrics through biofabrication and allow brands to transition away from carbon-polluting materials. The Spiber team shows a deep and impressive commitment to complex innovation; we both were eager to bring this capsule to life through PANGAIA Lab and show the cutting-edge technology is ready to scale." -Dr. Amanda Parkes, PANGAIA Chief Innovation Officer

Spiber Technology

Spiber's Brewed Protein materials are made from plant-derived biomass and a proprietary fermentation process that produces a biological building block that can be sculpted for different applications. Brewed Protein polymers can be transformed into a variety of forms, from delicate filament fibers with a silky sheen to spun yarns that have cashmere-like softness or the thermal and moisture-wicking properties of wool. Brewed Protein fibers are also well-positioned to address numerous pressing environmental issues and risks; unlike many existing synthetic materials, their large-scale production is expected to produce significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions and require less land and water use than traditional animal-derived fibers such as cashmere.

This limited-edition capsule is the first step in a longer-term agreement to scale access to Brewed Protein materials.

"Not many brands have the capabilities and patience to harness a completely new material like Brewed Protein fiber to create a first-of-a-kind product. It has been a great experience working with the PANGAIA team, whose members brought world class technical expertise and scientific insight to our joint project, and whose mission to enable innovative solutions for a more sustainable world overlaps with our own. After over two years of joint development, we are very excited to finally see the world's first sweatshirts containing Brewed Protein fiber being produced by PANGAIA." - Kenji Higashi, Spiber Head of Business Development, Sales & Sustainability

The NXT GEN Hoodie powered by Brewed Protein™ will be available only on pangaia.com, with less than 200 available worldwide, for $395 in sizes XXS-XXL. The sweatshirt will also be displayed at the Biofabricate Summit in New York City starting June 6.

ABOUT PANGAIA

PANGAIA is a materials science company on a mission to save our environment. We are a global collective of one heart and many hands — scientists, technologists, designers — creating essential products from innovative tech and bio-engineered materials.

ABOUT Spiber Inc.

Established in September 2007, Spiber Inc. is a Japanese biotechnology startup utilizing cutting-edge synthetic biology, polymer, and material science for the development of its novel Brewed Protein materials made from plant-based sugars utilizing microbial fermentation technology. Spiber website: https://spiber.inc/en/

