GrowPath Founder Featured in NJSBF Article on Historic $1.25B Black Farmers Case

The New Jersey State Bar quoted GrowPath Founder Eric Sanchez, who was directly involved in the Pigford II case.

DURHAM, N.C., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowPath Founder and Chief Innovation Officer Eric Sanchez was recently featured in an article by the New Jersey State Bar Foundation about the historic 2010 Pigford II case, also known as the Black Farmers case.

(PRNewsfoto/GrowPath) (PRNewswire)

The article, "Double Burden on Black Farmers in America," discusses the unfair treatment of Black farmers throughout the United States and the legal cases that were brought to rectify some of these wrongs. One of those cases was Pigford v. Glickman, named for Timothy Pigford, a farmer in North Carolina who claimed USDA officials denied his loan application because he was Black.

Sanchez, who worked the case in his capacity as the Vice President of Strategy & Innovation at the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, recalled in the article how he personally met with some of the plaintiffs and saw their struggles first-hand, which had a deep impact on him. Thanks in part to his efforts, nearly 18,000 submitted claims by Black farmers were approved. In all, the case settled for $1.25 billion.

"The New Jersey State Bar reached out to Eric because he was a pivotal figure in that historic case," said Neal Goffman, GrowPath Chief Executive Officer. "We're proud of the tremendous experience on our executive team. Our leaders our highly respected in the legal field, and we bring that knowledge and experience to GrowPath every day."

