Max Stock Announces June Conference Schedule

CAESAREA, Israel , June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") today announced that the Company is participating in the Oppenheimer Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference being held virtually June 14 – 15, 2022. Max Stock's presentation is scheduled for June 15, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. IL and can be accessed via a live webcast at https://ir.maxstock.co.il/en/event-en/. Max Stock is also hosting virtual meetings during the conference. Please contact your Oppenheimer representative if you are interested in a meeting.

The Company is also participating virtually in the Jefferies 2022 Global Consumer Conference being held June 21 – 22, 2022 in Nantucket, MA. A pre-recorded presentation will be available via webcast beginning June 20, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. IL. Please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il/en/event-en/ to access the link. The recording will be available for 90 days.

About Max Stock

Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 55 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

Company Contacts:

Talia Sessler,

Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer

talia@maxstock.co.il

Ifat Nir Katz,

General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

ifat@maxstock.co.il

