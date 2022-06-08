NexGen Power Systems to Showcase Revolutionary NexGen Helios™ LED Power Modules at Lightfair 2022

Leverages breakthrough NexGen Vertical GaN™ technology to deliver innovation in LED applications

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexGen Power Systems, Inc., the leading designer, developer and manufacturer of innovative power conversion systems based on Vertical GaN semiconductor technology, will showcase its next-generation lighting solutions and products - NexGen Helios™ LED Power Modules at Lightfair 2022 (June 19 to 23) in Las Vegas.

The company's exhibition booth will feature NexGen Helios™ LED Power Modules that come with advanced features, including:

- 2x Higher Power Density than comparable industry solutions, providing More Lumens in Smaller Form Factors;

- Flicker-Free, High-Quality Light with High-Performance Efficiency, PF and THD Metrics; and

- Advanced Power Control to Enable <1% Dimming Range and Smart Connectivity

NexGen's Co-CEO Dinesh Ramanathan will deliver a presentation entitled 'Unlock the Full Potential of Tomorrow's Lighting Systems with NexGen Vertical GaN™' during which he will discuss the company's pioneering lighting innovations. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, 22 June, from 5:15 pm to 5:45 pm, local time.

"We are thrilled to present NexGen's disruptive lighting systems that combine power optimization and higher performance at Lightfair 2022," said Dinesh Ramanathan, NexGen Co-CEO. "Our LED lighting systems are based on our patented NexGen Vertical GaN™ power technology that will establish the benchmark for tomorrow's lighting solutions."

Lightfair 2022 takes place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from June 21st to 23rd, 2022. NexGen Power Systems will present its solutions at booth #1806, West Hall, Level 1.

Dinesh Ramanathan and other company representatives will be available to engage with customers and media. To schedule a meeting with NexGen personnel at Lightfair, you may contact: info@nexgenpowersystems.com

About NexGen Power Systems:

NexGen Power Systems, Inc. is the premier vertically integrated power electronics company that designs, develops, and manufactures innovative power conversion systems using its proprietary NexGen Vertical GaN™ semiconductor technology. Our smaller, lighter, and more efficient power systems make possible the next generation of power conversion and power generation systems and will enable accelerated and more effective transition to cleaner and renewable energy sources and platforms, including longer range electric vehicles with faster, more efficient charging capabilities.

NexGen is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with a Vertical GaN fabrication facility located in Syracuse, New York, and a Center of Excellence for System Engineering, Marketing, and Systems Applications located in Bengaluru, India. Sales offices are in China, Japan, and South Korea.

For further details, please visit our website- https://nexgenpowersystems.com

