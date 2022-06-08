Roswell Biotechnologies Forges Early Research Collaboration for Innovative Drug Discovery with UCB

Collaboration will investigate the potential of molecular electronics sensor to digitize biology and accelerate drug discovery

SAN DIEGO, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roswell Biotechnologies , the molecular electronics company, announced today an early drug discovery research collaboration with global biopharmaceutical company UCB. Under the collaboration, UCB will work with Roswell to evaluate the Roswell Molecular Electronics Platform (Roswell ME Platform) and Roswell Molecular Electronics Chip™ (Roswell ME Chip) for use in drug discovery for neurological, immunological, and rare diseases.

"UCB's commitment to better understanding disease for the benefit of individual patients and its strong culture of innovation makes it an ideal partner for Roswell," said Roswell CEO and President Paul Mola. "We look forward to working with UCB's scientists to tailor our chip to their unique drug discovery needs and to the beginning of what we envision will be a long-term, global collaboration."

Roswell unveiled the Roswell ME Chip in November 2021 with a roadmap that includes early collaborations across industries, followed by an open access program, and full commercial launch. This collaboration marks the first of a number of upcoming early collaborations to advance toward commercialization.

"As we seek to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases, we are committed to working with organizations that have innovative and cutting-edge technology for accelerating the drug discovery process," said Dhaval Patel, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president and chief scientific officer of UCB. "Roswell's biosensor offers a view of molecular interactions not available with current tools and could increase the scale of molecular screening. We're eager to begin this collaboration for potential application of the Roswell Molecular Electronics Platform across our drug discovery business."

The Roswell ME Chip employs single molecules as universal sensor elements in a circuit. The result is a programmable biosensor with real-time, single-molecule sensitivity and unlimited scalability in sensor pixel density. A peer-reviewed paper was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences in January detailing the technology and attributes of the chip, the first commercial molecular electronics chip.

ABOUT ROSWELL BIOTECHNOLOGIES

Roswell Biotechnologies is digitizing biology with molecular electronics to predict, prevent, and cure disease. The company has developed the world's first molecular electronics chip, the Roswell ME Chip™, which integrates single-molecules into standard semiconductor chip technology to deliver a programmable biosensor that converges a broad range of biosensing applications and omics measurements onto one platform. The Roswell ME Chip Platform is being commercialized for applications in drug research and discovery, molecular diagnostics, sequencing, and DNA digital data storage. Roswell Biotechnologies was founded in 2014 by industry leaders in genomic technologies and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

