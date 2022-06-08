VanDyk Mortgage Corporation Selects Industry-Leading MSP Loan Servicing System to Support Business Growth

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) announced that VanDyk Mortgage Corporation, a national mortgage banker with a 30-year history, has selected the Black Knight MSP loan servicing system to support its growing servicing operations. VanDyk Mortgage Corporation will also leverage several other innovative Black Knight solutions that help enhance customer experience, operational efficiencies and risk mitigation.

Black Knight, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Black Knight, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"As we continue to grow our portfolio at VanDyk Mortgage, we need an advanced platform that can support our servicing business and help us take it to the next level," said Jeanie Nivison, chief operating officer, VanDyk Mortgage Corporation. "Replacing our current technology with the MSP servicing system offers us the scalability, robust automation, strong compliance tools and flexibility we need moving forward into the future."

In addition to the MSP loan servicing system, VanDyk Mortgage Corporation will be utilizing Black Knight's Servicing Digital, Customer Service and Loss Mitigation solutions and the Actionable Intelligence Platform, which will enhance its operations and customer service.

"It's a privilege to support VanDyk Mortgage Corporation as they plan for ongoing growth and future success," said Joe Nackashi, chief executive officer of Black Knight. "MSP is an ideal platform for VanDyk Mortgage's needs and integrating additional advanced servicing capabilities will deliver even more robust functionality to help them achieve their goals. The Black Knight team looks forward to building a strong relationship with VanDyk Mortgage for many years to come."

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

About VanDyk Mortgage Corporation

VanDyk Mortgage was organized in 1987 by Founder and CEO Thomas L. VanDyk in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

As a national Mortgage Banker, we have been committed to providing residential 1 to 4 family home loans to consumers for over 35 years. We currently have over 500 employees with 93 branch office locations in 46 states across the U.S. During our tenure, we have closed over 100,000+ home loans, maintained a 99% customer satisfaction ratio* and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. We are an approved FannieMae, FreddieMac, GinnieMae seller/servicer/issuer as well as an FHA/VA DE lender. These affiliations give us direct access to the capital markets that are passed on through great pricing to our borrowers. All our loans are originated on a direct retail basis and service many "in house" on our own portfolio. As stated in our Mission Statement, we believe "our customers are the heartbeat of our business and success!"

*Ratio is based on the annual # of closed loans vs complaints received.

For more information:

Michelle Kersch

Black Knight, Inc.

904.854.5043

michelle.kersch@bkfs.com

Mitch Cohen

Black Knight, Inc.

704.890.8158

mitch.cohen@bkfs.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Black Knight, Inc.