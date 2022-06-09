The Center for Social Dynamics to Offer 'Dreams Come TRUE', a Top-Tier Education Benefit for Employees through Workforce Edge

ALAMEDA, Calif., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Center for Social Dynamics ("CSD") announced its new Dreams Come TRUE program, an elite-level educational benefit available across its entire 1,300-person workforce. CSD provides personalized, family-based and culturally sensitive treatment services to those with autism, and this benefit is for those serving the Autism community. CSD partnered with Workforce Edge, the employee education management platform powered by Strategic Education, Inc., to provide eligible employees with access to tuition benefits.

Eligible CSD employees will now receive tuition reimbursement assistance of up to $5,250 in a calendar year to use at any accredited degree program of their choice. In addition, CSD employees may enroll in select degree programs at either Strayer University or Capella University and have tuition 100% funded upfront through the CSD's Dreams Come TRUE program. Under this program, there are a variety of associates, bachelors, masters, and graduate certificate programs that are fully funded by CSD.

"At CSD, our mission is to open a world of possibilities for those with autism and for those serving this community. There is no better platform than education to help our team and clients achieve their dreams," said Kelly Bozarth, Chief Executive Officer of the Center for Social Dynamics. "We are thrilled to partner with Workforce Edge to support our dedicated and talented clinicians with further educational opportunities."

The partnership will allow CSD employees to gain professional and personal development by offering fully funded degree programs across a variety of areas of study. Eligible employees may also utilize a yearly tuition assistance allocation to attend any accredited degree program of their choice, a process that will be managed through Workforce Edge.

"Employees at the Center for Social Dynamics deliver critical services to underserved communities across the country, and I am excited Workforce Edge will help advance their education and professional goals and serve the autism community," said Terry McDonough, President, Education Technology Services at Strategic Education. "We are excited to partner with CSD as they prioritize education as a top-tier employee benefit, and we are honored to help them carry out their mission."

All CSD employees who meet basic eligibility requirements will be able to take advantage of the Dreams Come TRUE program beginning July 1, 2022. Workforce Edge will serve as the one-stop-shop portal for CSD to administer and disburse tuition assistance benefits for employees and quantify the impact of this investment. "This program can take our team members anywhere they dare to dream," said Bozarth.

The Center for Social Dynamics (CSD) provides services to those with developmental delays, including Autism, in California, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, and Hawaii. Founded in 2012, CSD delivers personalized, family-based, and culturally sensitive treatments and achieves evidence-based positive outcomes for Autism patients in our communities. Our multidisciplinary team, including behavior analysis, occupational, speech, and psychological therapies, provides individualized and cutting-edge diagnostic and therapy services. Our mission is to open a world of possibilities for those with Autism and other developmental needs through science, compassion, and humility. For more information, visit https://csdautismservices.com/.

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRA) (www.strategiceducation.com) is dedicated to helping advance economic mobility through higher education. We primarily serve working adult students globally through our core focus areas: 1) U.S. Higher Education, including Strayer University and Capella University, each institutionally accredited, and collectively offer flexible and affordable associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral programs including the Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University, and non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Strayer University's Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; 2) Education Technology Services, developing and maintaining relationships with employers to build education benefits programs providing employees access to affordable and industry-relevant training, certificate, and degree programs, including through Workforce Edge, a full-service education benefits administration solution for employers, and Sophia Learning, enabling education benefits programs through low-cost online general education courses that are ACE-recommended for college credit; and 3) Australia/New Zealand, comprised of Torrens University, Think Education, and Media Design School that collectively offer certificate and degree programs in Australia and New Zealand. This portfolio of high quality, innovative, relevant, and affordable programs and institutions helps our students prepare for success in today's workforce and find a path to bettering their lives.

