Fiber Broadband Spending Remains Resilient, Despite Supply Chain Constraints, According to Dell'Oro Group

PON OLT Revenue up 42 Percent Y/Y

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a newly published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, total global revenue for the Broadband Access equipment market increased to $4.4 B in 1Q 2022, up 14 percent year-over-year (Y/Y). Growth continues to come from PON equipment and fixed wireless CPE, as service providers expand their broadband availability and speeds.

"Despite all the challenges with supply chains, logistics, and labor, service providers continue to invest heavily to expand their fiber broadband networks, particularly in North America" noted Jeff Heynen, Vice President, Broadband Access and Home Networking at Dell'Oro Group. "Many of these deployments are to deliver multi-gig services, as operators look to stay one step ahead of their competitors" explained Heynen.

Additional highlights from the 1Q 2022 Broadband Access and Home Networking quarterly report:

Total cable access concentrator revenue increased 5 percent Y/Y to just over $257 M . Solid growth in Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) deployments help offset declines in traditional CCAP licenses.

Total fixed wireless CPE unit shipments reached 3.8 M units in the quarter, with 5G Sub-6GHz units showing the fastest growth.

