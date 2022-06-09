NASA to Discuss New Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Study Today

WASHINGTON, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will host a media teleconference at 1 p.m. EDT today – Thursday, June 9 – to discuss a new study team the agency is commissioning to examine unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs). The purpose of the study is to examine UAPs – observations of events in the sky that cannot be identified as aircraft or known natural phenomena – from a scientific perspective.

Unidentified phenomena in the atmosphere are of interest for both national security and air safety. Establishing which events are natural provides a key first step to identifying or mitigating such phenomena, which aligns with one of NASA's goals to ensure the safety of aircraft. There is no evidence UAPs are extra-terrestrial in origin.

Teleconference participants include:

Thomas Zurbuchen , associate administrator of the agency's Science Mission Directorate (SMD)

Daniel Evans , SMD assistant deputy associate administrator for research

David Spergel , study lead and president of the Simons Foundation

