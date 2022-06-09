PATRIOT INSURANCE PARTNERS WITH NXG TO SIGNIFICANTLY EXPAND COMMERCIAL P&C SERVICES IN NEW YORK

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC (Patriot), one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing insurance agencies, announces its recent partnership with NXG Insurance Agency Group (NXG) in New York. This partnership expands Patriot's reach in the state of New York and broadens NXG's resources and capabilities to a national level.

NXG, headquartered in Kingston, New York, provides commercial property and casualty insurance and personal insurance services. They also have a specialized construction team and provide dedicated loss control and risk management services to their clients.

"Our partnership with Patriot is exciting because we share the same core values, beliefs and desire to do what is best for our clients," said Joseph Davis, president of NXG. "Like Patriot, we're focused on growing our business and providing our clients with the best service, resources and products."

Susan Provost, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at NXG added, "We're looking forward to collaborating with Patriot's team and their partner agencies. We think it is a great fit that will help accelerate our growth goals while allowing us to stay focused on our clients and their needs like we have done for the past 40 years."

The partnership between Patriot and NXG adds to Patriot's ever-growing property and casualty business segment and construction specialization.

"As we continue our expansion, we remain committed to making sure our partners are closely aligned with our goals, values, and culture," said Matt Gardner, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Patriot. "NXG's experience and specialization are a great addition, and we're so excited to welcome them to the Patriot team."

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services

Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property & casualty agencies across the United States. In 2021, Patriot was ranked as the 27th largest privately held broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance. With over 1,450 employees operating in 120 locations across 22 states, Patriot's collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of autonomy in their local markets. Patriot creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com.

