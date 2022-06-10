Swatchbox and Sustainable Minds Announce Transparency Data Partnership for Enhanced Sustainable Design

CHICAGO, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swatchbox, the premier sample fulfillment platform for architects and designers, and Sustainable Minds, the cloud provider of environmental and material ingredient product transparency data, have announced a partnership to enhance AEC professionals' access to building product transparency data in North America.

The partnership includes the development of a new integration between the Swatchbox and Sustainable Minds Transparency Catalog platforms. Through the integration, Swatchbox material sample listings will display transparency data from the Transparency Catalog, while Transparency Catalog product listings will provide new access to material samples through Swatchbox. The connection between the two platforms will equip architects and other building professionals to reliably access the most up-to-date product data throughout every phase of their workflow.

"Product transparency is one of the top considerations for architects and designers when evaluating material samples," said Benjamin Glunz, CEO of Swatchbox. "We are excited to provide easy access to dependable sustainability data on Swatchbox through our partners at Sustainable Minds."

"Environmental performance and material health are performance criteria AECs are increasingly using to make decisions about brands and their products," said Terry Swack, CEO of Sustainable Minds. "Connecting the Transparency Catalog and Swatchbox will help equip architects and designers to select credibly greener and healthier products and reward manufacturers for making them."

Swatchbox and Sustainable Minds will be discussing the new partnership and its benefits for designers at two upcoming events in Chicago: NeoCon (June 13-15, 2022) and the A'22 Conference on Architecture (June 23-24, 2022). Find Swatchbox at either event or visit www.swatchbox.com to learn more or add your products to Swatchbox. Learn more about Sustainable Minds and the Transparency Catalog at www.sustainableminds.com and www.transparencycatalog.com.

About Swatchbox®

Swatchbox, an Anguleris brand, is the premier sample fulfillment service for building product manufacturers. With proprietary software designed by insiders of the design community, Swatchbox helps manufacturers improve product sales and brand affinity by delivering material samples to the design community with speed, intelligence, and style. Learn more and join Swatchbox at www.swatchbox.com.

About Sustainable Minds®

Sustainable Minds is a B2B cloud provider of environmental product transparency applications, data, and services to help product manufacturers across the value chain design and market greener products. The company is the first cloud software provider and program operator to focus on simplified and understandable environmental reporting. Its easy-to-use standardized solutions make it possible for manufacturers large and small to drive revenue and growth through greener & healthier product innovation. For more information, visit www.sustainableminds.com.

About the Transparency Catalog™

The Transparency Catalog makes it super easy to select, specify & procure greener and healthier products for high performance buildings—and reward building product manufacturers for making them. Now with 1,800+ brands, across 27 CSI MasterFormat® divisions & 1,250 sections, the Transparency Catalog is continually updated to include every building product manufacturer in North America, creating material ingredient disclosures in every technical program and environmental product declarations (EPDs) from every program operator. The Transparency Catalog is revolutionizing high performance building product selection by radically simplifying the delivery of transparency information. For more information, visit www.transparencycatalog.com.

