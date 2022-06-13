RLJ Equity Partners Names Blake L. Weir Vice President

BETHESDA, Md., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RLJ Equity Partners ("RLJ"), an affiliate of The RLJ Companies, is pleased to announce the promotion of Blake L. Weir to Vice President. Mr. Weir is responsible for identifying and evaluating investment opportunities, monitoring portfolio companies, and executing transactions for RLJ. Founded by Robert L. Johnson, founder and chairman of The RLJ Companies, RLJ Equity Partners invests in traditional buyouts and leveraged recapitalizations in the lower middle market.

Prior to joining RLJ in 2019, Mr. Weir was an Analyst in the Investment Banking Group at Robert W. Baird & Co. and the Mergers & Acquisitions Group at UnitedHealth. Mr. Weir received his Bachelor of Science degree from Marquette University.

"Blake has played a significant role over the past few years in helping RLJ close new deals and create value for our existing portfolio companies," said Nigel M. Howard, Managing Director. "We are very pleased to announce Blake's promotion and look forward to him building on his accomplishments to advance the interests of RLJ, our portfolio companies, and our Limited Partners."

"Blake's promotion is in recognition not only of his hard work, dedication and accomplishments, but also of his leadership and commitment to RLJ's success," said T. Otey Smith, Managing Director. "We look forward to Blake's continued contributions as a valued member of our team."

"I am excited about my new role at RLJ Equity Partners and I look forward to assisting RLJ in its continued growth and evolution as a firm," said Weir.

About RLJ Equity Partners ("RLJ"): Headquartered in Bethesda, MD, RLJ Equity Partners is a middle-market private equity firm with approximately $440 million in capital under management focused on generating long-term capital appreciation by investing in profitable and growing businesses led by strong management teams. Founded in 2006 by Robert L. Johnson, RLJ originates and invests in traditional buyouts and leveraged recapitalizations in the lower middle market. RLJ Equity Partners is a portfolio company of The RLJ Companies. For more information, please visit www.rljequitypartners.com.

About The RLJ Companies: Founded by Robert L. Johnson and headquartered in Bethesda, MD, The RLJ Companies is an innovative business network that provides strategic investments to a diverse portfolio of companies in the media and entertainment, financial services, real estate, hospitality, and gaming industries. Prior to founding The RLJ Companies, Johnson founded Black Entertainment Television ("BET"). For more information visit: www.rljcompanies.com.

