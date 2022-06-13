S&T BANK ANNOUNCES JAMES MICHIE AS NEW CHIEF CREDIT OFFICER

INDIANA, Pa., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank with operations in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio and Upstate New York, announced today that James Michie has joined S&T Bank as its new chief credit officer. Michie replaces MaryAnn Dornetto, former interim chief credit officer, who recently started her retirement.

James Michie (PRNewswire)

"Jim's expertise will be a great addition to the development and delivery of our strategic plan and the implementation of credit policy and processes to support our strategic goals and growth," shared Chris McComish, chief executive officer. "His robust credit knowledge and substantial leadership experience provides a great addition to S&T's executive leadership team."

Michie joins S&T with an extensive banking background including more than 20 years of experience with financial institutions such as First Horizon Bank, Talmer Bank and Trust and Bank of America. Most recently, Michie held the role of senior credit officer at First Horizon Bank supporting the credit quality and culture of the organization. Prior to that role, he served as the division credit executive at Talmer Bank and Trust, supporting the commercial finance division with a focus on commercial finance and asset-based lending transactions.

"I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity to help shape the future of such a relationship-oriented bank. I'm excited to join a team that provides comprehensive solutions to our customers and the communities we serve. I look forward to contributing to S&T's success," commented Jim Michie.

Michie's responsibilities at S&T include direction and leadership of all credit administration functions, credit analysis, loan documentation, resource recovery, special assets, analytics and secured credit divisions.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.4 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank was established in 1902 and operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio and Upstate New York. S&T Bank recently received the highest ranking in customer satisfaction for retail banking in the Pennsylvania region by J.D. Power. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/S&T Bancorp, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE S&T Bancorp, Inc.