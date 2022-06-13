SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Investigates Steel Connect, Inc.

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Steel Connect, Inc. ("Steel Connect" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STCN), in connection with the proposed transaction with Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE: SPLP). Upon completion of the transaction, the Company's shareholders will receive $1.35 and one contingent value right ("CVR") to receive their pro rata share of net proceeds, to the extent such net proceeds exceed $80 million plus certain related costs and expenses, if Steel Connect's ModusLink subsidiary is sold during the two-year period following completion of the merger.

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP) (PRNewswire)

If you own Steel Connect shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/stcn

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Weiss Law is investigating whether (i) Steel Connect's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the $1.35 per-share merger consideration adequately compensates Steel Connect's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

Weiss Law has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Weiss Law