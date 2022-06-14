15 Winning Recipes from 'Build a Better Burger' Contest - New from eMeals

Includes Recommended Sutter Home Wine Pairings; Celebrates 32nd Year of Iconic Recipe Competition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interested in whipping up a batch of Crunchy Ramen Burgers? How about Norse Style Pork Sliders, Parisian Burgers or Pacific Northwest Espresso Bacon Burgers? Those winning recipes and 11 others from Sutter Homes' annual Build a Better Burger® contest, plus recommended Sutter Home Wine pairings for each culinary creation, are now just a click away with the new Build a Better Burger Collection from meal inspiration leader eMeals.

Cook like a champion: Available free of charge on the special eMeals' landing page or in the Bonus Collections section of the eMeals app for subscribers, the compilation celebrates the 32nd year of the Build a Better Burger contest as well as the start of the summer grilling season. Whether you're looking for fresh burger ideas for regular family dinners, Father's Day festivities or other occasions, you'll find 15 unique recipes that have entered burger history with eye-popping five-figure cash prizes – each accompanied by a perfect wine pairing ranging from Sutter Homes' Pinot Grigio and Merlot to new Sweet Peach Fruit Infusion crafted with real fruit juice and natural fruit flavors.

Let your fingers do the shopping: Once you've selected your preferred burger recipes, eMeals will automatically generate a shopping list you can use to self-shop at your local grocery store or tap for online grocery fulfillment from Amazon, Walmart, Kroger or any of the retailers served by Instacart and Shipt. The wines will show up as an option on the list. The result? No time wasted writing a grocery list, entering items one by one in an online shopping cart, or running back to the grocery store for an ingredient you've forgotten.

Submit your own burger recipe (it's worth $25,000!): After reviewing the collection, if you think you've got what it takes to win this year's $25,000 grand prize, check out the Build a Better Burger Contest entry information at https://buildabetterburgercontest.com. The judges are looking for taste, creativity, ease of preparation (60 minutes tops!), attention to detail, and a recipe that reflects the personality of the creator – whether meat, meatless, double-fisted or sliders. The entry deadline is July 25.

Enter for a chance to win a grill or grilling set: Don't want to enter a burger recipe? There's an easier way to win big! Visit the eMeals Facebook page to enter for a chance to win a grill or grilling set by simply uploading a picture or commenting on the post. Find more contest details and rules in the contest launch post on the eMeals Facebook page.

Get weekly recipes from eMeals: The Build a Better Burger Collection is just one example of how eMeals' meal planning service can make dinnertime easy. For as little as $5/month, subscribers receive seven dinner menus every week from their choice of 15 dinner plans (Quick and Healthy, Keto, Low Carb, 30 Minute, Kid Friendly, Low Calorie, Plant Based and more), plus Occasions Plans and Bonus Collections that are added regularly. Subscribers can also mix and match menus from any style and substitute favorites from previous weeks. Free 14-day trials are available at www.emeals.com.

About eMeals

eMeals is a meal inspiration, planning and shopping platform that operates the subscription-based eMeals digital meal planning service, the free RecipeBox app enabling home cooks to create personalized digital cookbooks, and the Grocery Connect SDK providing online grocery shopping functionality for third-party apps and websites. eMeals has helped millions of families relieve the daily stress of putting healthy home-cooked meals on the table quickly, easily and affordably since the launch of its digital meal planning service. For more information, visit https://emeals.com and https://recipebox.com.

