Bio-Process Systems Alliance Names Chris Clark Executive Director Succeeding Kevin Ott

ARLINGTON, Va. , June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bio-Process Systems Alliance (BPSA), an affiliate of the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA), announced it has named Christopher Clark, CAE, as its new Executive Director, effective June 1. Clark succeeds Kevin Ott, who served as BPSA Executive Director from 2007-2022.

"I want to congratulate and thank Kevin Ott for his 15 years of leadership and dedication to BPSA as Executive Director. Kevin has been with BPSA since the Alliance's formation, and the organization would not be where it is today without his strategic guidance," said BPSA Board Chair Jeff Carter, PhD, Consumables Product Strategy Leader, Cytiva.

Clark has spent more than 16 years in senior roles with national trade associations. As Executive Director, Clark will assume all day-to-day responsibilities of BPSA and work closely with the board of directors, membership, and affiliate partner the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA), to ensure continued growth of the organization.

"The leadership and accomplishments Chris brings in association management make him an ideal choice for BPSA's new Executive Director," said Carter. "He brings significant leadership experience advocating for members and developing association programs and I look forward to working with him as we begin the next chapter of our organization."

Clark joins BPSA most recently from the North American Millers' Association, where he served as Vice President, Communications & Administration. Prior to that, he was Vice President of Operations at the American Bakers' Association, and Vice President of Operations, Member Service & Education at the Snack Food Association (SNAC International). Clark is a Certified Association Executive (CAE) and member of the American Society of Association Executives.

"I am honored to join BPSA as its new Executive Director," said Clark. "Single-Use Technologies are transforming how bio-pharmaceutical companies produce and deliver vaccines and other vital products, and I look forward to working with the BPSA membership and staff to advance the single-use biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry," said Clark.

Formed in 2005, the Bio-Process Systems Alliance (BPSA) is an industry-led international industry association of nearly 70 member companies dedicated to encouraging and accelerating the adoption of single-use manufacturing technologies used in the production of biopharmaceuticals and vaccines. BPSA's mission is to facilitate, globally, the development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals through the implementation of robust, safe and sustainable Single-Use Technologies. www.bpsalliance.org

