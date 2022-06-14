FIRST BANK ANNOUNCES $89,000 GIVEN TO EDUCATORS IN THE CAROLINAS

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bank continues its Project Launch contest, awarding $89,550 through May 2022. Each month winners in the year-long initiative, committing $500,000 over the course of the year, are chosen from hundreds of entries by a committee of bankers, community members and/or stakeholders.

Project Launch encourages and rewards innovation and creativity in varied forms of education and is open to educators, nonprofits, entrepreneurs, and creative thinkers who may need the financial support and a partnership that will help them get their education-based projects off the ground.

The following highlights the most recent winners and those from previous months:

May 2022 - $48,500 awarded:

April 2022 - $10,000 awarded:

March 2022 - $8,250 awarded:

February 2022 - $22,800 awarded

In addition to giving funds directly, First Bank recently gifted multiple copies of various James Patterson Middle School series of books to each middle school in Moore County, NC and the Moore County Literacy Council in anticipation of the June 10, 2022 event where Mr. Patterson visited the area. Project Launch will also include the "Out of this World Educator" awards this fall (more details to come) that will celebrate teachers in communities throughout the Carolinas.

First Bank's President & CEO, Mike Mayer, commented, "First Bank is committed to making a big impact on education in the communities we serve, a $500,000 impact. It's engrained in the First Bank culture to give back, make a difference and care, and these educators and innovators do the same. They are so committed to the people in our community, it's admirable, and we are recognizing that with donations, time, books, gratitude and more. We are thrilled to be helping where we can."

To learn more or enter the contest visit https://localfirstbank.com/projectlaunch/.

About us:

First Bank is the banking subsidiary of First Bancorp and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of approximately $10.7 billion. As a state-chartered community bank, First Bank operates 110 bank branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. Since 1935, First Bank has taken a tailored approach to banking, combining best-in-class financial solutions, helpful local expertise, and technology to manage a home or business. First Bancorp's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC." Visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.

