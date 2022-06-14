IRNT ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 21, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ironnet, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Ironnet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: September 15, 2021 to December 15, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 21, 2022

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Ironnet, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had materially overstated its business and financial prospects; (ii) the Company was unable to predict the timing of significant customer opportunities which constituted a substantial portion of its publicly- issued FY 2022 financial guidance; (iii) the Company had not established effective disclosure controls and procedures to reasonably ensure its public disclosures were timely, accurate, complete, and not otherwise misleading; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false, misleading, and/or lacked any reasonable basis in fact at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Ironnet you have until June 21, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Ironnet securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the IRNT lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/ironnet-inc-loss-submission-form?id=28429&from=4.

