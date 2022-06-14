Stardog Named One of the Companies That Matter Most in Data

Enterprise knowledge graph leader recognized for execution and product innovation in data management and analytics

ARLINGTON, Va., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardog, the leading Enterprise Knowledge Graph platform provider, today announced that it has been included in the 2022 DBTA 100 published by Database Trends and Applications magazine. The annual DBTA 100 highlights the most forward-thinking companies seeking to expand what's possible with data for their customers.

From established data lake and data warehouse vendors to startup knowledge graph vendors unlocking new value from data, the DBTA 100 list recognizes companies based on their presence, execution, vision, and innovation in delivering products and services to the marketplace.

"In today's data-driven environment, opportunities abound for innovative companies. However, the ability to create new products and deal effectively with competitive issues requires strong data management and analytics capabilities," stated DBTA Group Publisher Tom Hogan Jr. "The message is clear: Business leaders understand that creating resilient IT systems and pipelines for high quality, trustworthy data moving into employees' workflows for decision making is essential. Covering the wide range of established to cutting edge, the DBTA 100 is a list of IT hardware, software, and service providers actively working to enable their customers' data-driven success."

Stardog's Enterprise Knowledge Graph Platform helps data and analytics teams work together to connect, model, and explore data for diverse analytic use cases. It unifies and enriches data based on meaning through a semantic data layer to accelerate insights from data lakes, data warehouses, or any enterprise data source.

"We consider this recognition to be a key moment for the Stardog Enterprise Knowledge Graph Platform and confirmation of our vision to become the connective fabric in the modern data and analytics architecture," said Kendall Clark, CEO and Cofounder of Stardog. "We're honored to be named to the DBTA 100. We will continue to invest in simplifying the way organizations exploit data to drive business outcomes."

About Stardog

Stardog is the ultimate semantic data layer to get better insight faster. Organizations like Boehringer Ingelheim, Schneider Electric, and NASA rely on the Stardog Enterprise Knowledge Graph to accelerate insights from data lakes, data warehouses, or any enterprise data source with as much as 320% ROI, according to a commissioned Forrester Consulting Study. Learn more at stardog.com.

