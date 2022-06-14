Trutankless, Inc. Completes Spin-Off of Notation Labs, Inc.

Shareholders of Record Received Distribution of Shares in Notation Labs

PHOENIX, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trutankless, Inc. (OTCQB: TKLS) today announced that on January 21st, 2022, Trutankless received notification from FINRA that they had received the necessary documentation to process the corporate action requested by Trutankless and its transfer agent, Pacific Stock Transfer. The payment date was revised to January 24th, 2022 and Pacific Stock Transfer Company acted as transfer agent to Trutankless and completed the Spin-Off of 100% of Notation Labs, Inc.

Each Trutankless, Inc. stockholder of record received one share of Notation Labs, Inc. common stock on January 24th, 2022 for every four shares of Trutankless, Inc. common stock held on the December 10th, 2021 record date.

No action was required of Trutankless, Inc. stockholders to participate in the distribution and receive shares of Notation Labs common stock. The distributed shares of Notation Labs, Inc., CUSIP 66980X102, are held in book-entry at Pacific Stock Transfer. Trutankless shareholders may reach out to Pacific Stock Transfer at 1 (800) 785-7782 or via email at info@pacificstocktransfer.com for additional information.

About Trutankless, Inc.:

Trutankless, Inc. (OTCQB: TKLS ) is a technology-driven developer of accessible, next-generation home automation and efficiency systems. The Company's primary products are a line of electric tankless water heaters that surpasses traditional tank water heaters in energy efficiency, output, dependability and environmental sustainability. The Company sells its products to plumbing wholesale distributors and dealers throughout the United States. Trutankless, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Please visit www.trutankless.com or call 855-TO-BUY-TRU.

About Notation Labs, Inc.:

Notation Labs, Inc. was incorporated as a Nevada corporation on August 28th, 2020 and has been a wholly owned subsidiary of Trutankless, Inc. Notation Labs mission is to innovate water technologies that conserve water and to produce products for consumers which are engineered to provide comfort and peace of mind. Pacific Stock Transfer is the transfer agent for Notation Labs, Inc.

www.notationlabs.io

Forward-Looking Statement: The statements in this press release regarding any implied or perceived benefits from the release by Trutankless of its line of electric tankless water heaters or added key strategic sales and distribution partners are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks of the key strategic sales and distribution partners ability to sell our product, and effects of legal and administrative proceedings and governmental regulation, especially in a foreign country, future financial and operational results, competition, general economic conditions, and the ability to manage and continue growth.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include the introduction of new technology, market conditions, and those set forth in reports or documents we file from time to time with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. There is no guarantee that any specific outcome will be achieved. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

