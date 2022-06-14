VNV Launches the First Fashion Platform for the Modern Midlife Woman

Bucking the trend of chasing Gen Z, the woman-run retail platform seeks to deliver on a $73 billion market opportunity

MIAMI, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While the fashion industry chases the younger generation, there is a $73 billion-dollar market the industry tends to overlook – women over 40.

VNV brings fashion forward clothes, like this feminine Cupro drop waist dress, to the modern midlife woman. (PRNewswire)

VNV is the online fashion retail destination for women as they age bringing back the joy of dressing.

VNV is changing the fashion landscape with their newly launched fashion marketplace for women as they age, curating clothing across multiple designers to offer fashion that is modern, easy to wear, and fits the way women want.

VNV is bringing back the joy of dressing, with an eye towards finding a happy medium between crop tops and frumpy bags. Every piece is vetted to ensure it meets the mission of VNV: clothing that fits women's changing bodies and styles.

VNV was founded by two women - a Millennial and a Baby Boomer - after hearing women in their lives complain about the difficulty of finding great clothing and months of frustrated searching. This mission-driven, 100-percent female operated company is defying convention with a pro-age attitude empowering women to be inspired and to feel confident at any age.

"We set out to answer the million-dollar question: Why do fashion companies ignore the most obvious, underserved billion-dollar market of women of a certain age?" says CEO Rachel Stevens. "Life doesn't stop at 40, 50 or 60 so access to high quality fashion that is easy to find and feels great to wear shouldn't stop either."

VNV has partnered with 20 brands to date to offer a variety of styles, sizing and price points. The assortment of thoughtfully curated brands delivers an incredible digital experience to consumers. VNV is committed to accessibility, diversity and inclusion in the partners and styles they choose, as well as the women they feature, the team they hire, and the sizing they include.

"We at Ecru are so excited and honored to be one of the first VNV partners." says Howard Sheer, Managing Director, Ecru. "When we met Janice and Rachel, we loved their idea of providing sophisticated fashion solutions for women aged 40+, and believed that we were perfectly aligned on serving this vibrant, vital, and underserved customer."

Discovery is the backbone of the VNV platform. Using purchasing data, VNV will create personalized, style-driven profiles that show women clothing they want and that has been designed and team-tested to fit well – solving for the number one reason for returns in the retail industry.

VNV is driven to be the best platform delivering on the midlife woman's needs, occasions, and preferences. In doing so, VNV is creating a destination for women to be celebrated and seen, no matter what her age.

For more information and to explore spring and summer fashion, visit VNV.

About VNV

VNV is the newest one-stop online fashion retail marketplace for the modern women reinventing how to think about aging and bringing back the joy of dressing. As the style discovery destination with a pro-age attitude, VNV is on a mission to help women look and feel amazing at any age. The digital fashion platform curates clothing across multiple designers to bring modern style, great fit, and easy discovery for women of any age especially ages 40/50/60+ whose bodies and style preferences have changed as they age, but whose desire to look great hasn't. VNV is a 100% women-owned, women-led company started by multi-generational co-founders (Millenial and Baby Boomer) and is dedicated to fashion befitting shifting bodies and lifestyles. VNV(™) Official | Ageless Fashion for the Modern Woman (shopvnv.com)

Contact: Annmarie Seldon

AMS Communications

617-448-7416

VNV believes dressing by age is outdated, and instead encourages women to dress for themselves like in the textured Mina button down top and cropped white pant. (PRNewswire)

VNV Launches the First Fashion Platform for the Modern Midlife Woman (PRNewswire)

