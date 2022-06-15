Bridgetek Introduces New Sensors and Actuators to Simplify IoT Implementation for Businesses

Bridgetek Introduces New Sensors and Actuators to Simplify IoT Implementation for Businesses

SINGAPORE, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgetek Pte Ltd. are introducing a new range of sensors and actuator devices to improve productivity, consistency of quality and yield, staff utilization, and ensuring efficient use of resources. Applications include industrial controls, smart farming, marine aquaculture, smart offices, laboratory instrumentation, and car parks among others.

Bridgetek Introduces New Sensors and Actuators to Simplify IoT Implementation for Businesses (PRNewswire)

The sensors and actuators are designed to work together on a shared network known as the Long-Distance Sensor Bus (LDSBus). This simplifies the cabling significantly by using standard interconnects and distributing power to the attached devices. It also removes the complexity of interconnecting different devices, protocols, networks, and software, allowing them to work together seamlessly. All sensor data and actuator commands on the LDSBus are relayed to and from the IoTPortal via the proprietary Bridgetek IoTPortal Gateways.

Key features of the Bridgetek LDSBus include:

Easy installation : One CAT5/5e LDSBus cable with RJ45 connectors carries data and power

Flexible : LDSBus connections are daisy-chained using HVT-junctions. Each HVT-junction has four RJ12 ports for sensor/actuator modules

Long distance : Each bus can extend for up to 200m in each direction from the gateway

Easy configuration : No programming experience needed to configure the system

User-friendly : All sensors and actuators can all be monitored and controlled from the same intuitive app and dashboard

Efficient: Alerts via email, SMS and push notification avoid the need to constantly monitor the data and free up staff for other tasks

Business owners and employees can connect to the system, both locally and remotely, via the smartphone app and browser-based dashboard, and receive alerts and notifications. The intuitive and user-friendly interface reduces the learning curve while providing easy system configuration with no code development required.

The adoption of Internet Of Things (IoT) continues to grow as more and more industries realize the advantages it brings. Alongside technological advances, IoT systems are also evolving with simpler installation, which is opening the door to many users who traditionally did not consider intelligent solutions and existing users.

For more information, visit www.brtchip.com.

For any queries, email to marketing@brtchip.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bridgetek Pte Ltd