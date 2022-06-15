COSORI Launches Their First-Ever Compact Smart Air Fryer, COSORI Lite

The number one selling air fryer brand* in the U.S. launches a new model for under $100





ANAHEIM, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesync Co's premier kitchen appliance company, COSORI is proud to announce the launch of its newest compact air fryer, the COSORI Lite 4.0-Quart Smart Air Fryer. In addition to COSORI's award-winning line of air fryers, this model is ideal for individuals or couples wanting to cook healthier and more nutritious meals in minutes.

The COSORI Lite 4.0-Quart Smart Air Fryer features its trademarked CrispFit™ Technology that locks into place with a slitted vent design for even cooking and safe pouring. It has seven cooking functions with three customizable pre-sets, heats up to 450°F, and is dishwasher safe. The COSORI Lite air fryer also replaces the traditional "egg" shape and double basket design of most older generation air fryers to maximize capacity. It's space-saving size is ideal for small spaces while the 4.0-quart capacity can cook meals up to four people.

"The COSORI Lite offers customers living in smaller homes, with less countertop space the opportunity to have all the same great benefits of our best-selling air fryers, without taking up as much space," said Grace Yang, CEO and Founder of Vesync Co, Ltd. "We're so excited to provide healthy cooking alternatives to a wider demographic with this new model, as well as price it affordably at under $100 without sacrificing the quality."

Through its proprietary VeSync app, consumers are able to access over 150 original recipes, monitor meals, adjust temperature, customize settings, and more. The COSORI Lite is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, providing additional convenience and accessibility. Combining smart controls with easy to access recipes, this new air fryer is the ideal kitchen assistant.

The COSORI Lite is now available on COSORI.com for $99.99, and at Best Buy, Target, and Amazon in charcoal grey with two additional color ways launching in August. For additional information, visit COSORI.com.

About COSORI

Launched in 2016, COSORI offers award-winning products with advanced smart technology that equip users to enjoy wholesome, homemade food, even when they have a full plate. The brand's collection of innovative kitchen appliances focuses on helping individuals and families achieve restaurant-quality food and an overall improved lifestyle. As part of the Vesync Co Family of Brands, COSORI has received global recognition for its award-winning, innovative designs, and has garnered millions of satisfied customers worldwide. To learn more, visit COSORI.com.

*Source: Stackline data for U.S. Amazon Sales

