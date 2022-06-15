RECKITT'S MEAD JOHNSON RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO IMPORT 66 MILLION SERVINGS OF INFANT FORMULA FOCUSING ON VULNERABLE CONSUMERS

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mead Johnson today received confirmation of import approval by way of an enforcement discretion letter from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to import the equivalent of 66 million 8-oz servings of base infant formula powder from Reckitt's Tuas, Singapore, facility between now and November.

Reckitt (PRNewswire)

Reckitt will work closely with the Administration and Operation Fly Formula to ensure formula reaches families as quickly as possible. This additional supply would represent the biggest contribution yet from any manufacturer in solving the continuing infant formula shortage in the United States.

Pat Sly, President of Reckitt's nutrition business, applauded the FDA for its approval decision which will enable Reckitt to feed more than 130,000 additional babies per month, on average.

"We appreciate the action taken by the Administration and the commitment to ensuring the high safety and quality standards of infant formula in the United States. We are thankful for the support from the government, our supply chain partners and employees globally, who have stepped up to enable us to take every measure we can to end this shortage as quickly as possible. The FDA's import approval, along with the Defense Production Act, assists us in drastically increasing our supply to help more formula reach store shelves and the parents who need it."

Today's announcement will enable Reckitt to complete the final stage of product readiness for the U.S. market and we will:

Provide 190 metric tons of infant formula base powder from our Tuas facility in Singapore which will be blended and packaged in the U.S. This would be the equivalent of 5.9 million 8-oz servings, which we anticipate will be available in the coming weeks.

Prioritize channels that are available to parents who qualify for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), and are among the most vulnerable in this shortage.

Supply 500 metric tons per month by October through the Tuas facility. This would be the equivalent of 15.5 million 8-oz servings.

To date, our ongoing efforts to increase access to infant formula include:

Operating our plants 24/7

Streamlining our product portfolio to maximize production capacity

Working with the United States government on securing additional manufacturing inputs and unlocking further capacity from our Delicias, Mexico facility

Partnering with retailers to expedite orders and trucks and prioritizing formula at their distribution centers to fill shelves more quickly.

Dispatching product as soon as we have verified the quality and safety needed to meet the high standard for the sole source of nutrition

Feeding an additional 211,000 more babies than before the shortage

CONTACT DETAILS:





Bernadette Tortorella, Reckitt

Bernadette.Tortorella@Reckitt.com +1 (732) 599-2141



Martinne Geller, Reckitt

Martinne.Geller@reckitt.com +44 (0) 7408 801 216

About Reckitt:

Reckitt* exists to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.

Reckitt is the company behind some of the world's most recognisable and trusted consumer brands in hygiene, health and nutrition, including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, Woolite and more. Every day, more than 20 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do the right thing, always. We are a diverse global team of more than 43,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet and a fairer society. Find out more, or get in touch with us at www.reckitt.com

About Mead Johnson Nutrition:

Mead Johnson Nutrition was acquired by Reckitt in 2017, merging the two company's commitments to innovation and science to continue fueling advancements in pediatric nutrition. Today, the nutrition business continues to drive innovation from its Evansville, IN site and is trusted by parents and healthcare professionals all over the world to support developing minds and bodies. We're committed to ensuring that every mom and every baby a healthy start.

About Enfamil

Enfamil's full product portfolio is formulated to provide optimal nutrition for infants and children through every stage of development. Their dedication to science and innovation remains vital to both their product portfolio and mission by using leading-edge technologies, a highly specialized team, and expert collaborations to benefit pediatric populations around the world. Today, the Enfamil brand is trusted by parents and healthcare professionals through their passion for innovation and delivering high quality products.

* Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Reckitt