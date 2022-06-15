SecureSeniorConnections® and VNA Care Announce New Partnership to Bring Social Connection to Seniors

The two innovators joined forces to empower seniors to make new connections to reduce loneliness and social isolation

BOSTON, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SecureSeniorConnections® today announced their partnership with VNA Care that will reduce loneliness and social isolation and support wellbeing for the older adults VNA Care serves. The partnership will offer the SecureSeniorConnections first-of-a-kind digital platform to VNA Care patients and their caregivers aged 65 and older. Grounded in science and co-developed with older adults, the SecureSeniorConnections platform is designed to help improve feelings of connectedness and engage seniors in managing their health.

The age-friendly platform provides a trusted community and empowers members to make real connections through shared interests and passions. Through their partnership with SecureSeniorConnections, VNA Care will sponsor membership for eligible patients, employees, and employees' family members at no charge.

"We see firsthand the effects loneliness has on both our older patients and their caregivers," said Jane Pike-Benton, RN, MS, Chief Operations Officer and Chief Clinical Officer for VNA Care. "As part of our vision to transform care to improve lives, we are excited to partner with SecureSeniorConnections to empower eligible patients and caregivers to make social connections virtually, which we know play a vital role in assisting patients to remain safe and independent at home."

"The COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated the loneliness epidemic. Forty percent of seniors who join the SecureSeniorConnections platform have elevated levels of loneliness, which reveals seniors need social support now more than ever," said Mike Weissel, Chief Executive Officer of SecureSeniorConnections. "With SecureSeniorConnections available to over 2 million seniors already, we believe our partnership with a leading and innovative provider like VNA Care will further our momentum in curbing senior loneliness and social health recovery from the pandemic."

Launched in 2021, SecureSeniorConnections has seen momentous growth, with members now representing all 50 states. This platform is available to all eligible VNA Care patients and caregivers.

About SecureSeniorConnections®

SecureSeniorConnections was founded by a team of experts who saw how loneliness made an impact on their family and friends and vowed to make a difference for seniors everywhere. These healthcare, insurance, and technology experts used their decades of experience to develop SecureSeniorConnections®. The digital platform, grounded in science, is a vibrant and trusted community that reduces loneliness by empowering members to connect with purpose.

About VNA Care

As one of the Commonwealth's largest home health, hospice, palliative care and private care providers, VNA Care serves more than 29,000 patients each year. Founded by Massachusetts' most established and trusted home care organizations, VNA Care Network, VNA of Boston and VNA Hospice & Palliative Care, VNA Care has the capabilities and resources to deliver a full range of home health, hospice, and community services to patients of all ages and health care needs. VNA Care focuses on promoting the health and well-being of patients and families by providing high-quality, cost-effective health care to vulnerable individuals in their homes and communities.

Contact:

Lauren Kurkul

SecureSeniorConnections®

lauren@secureseniorgroup.com

View original content:

SOURCE SecureSeniorConnections